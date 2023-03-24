Top 25 Marvel Comics June 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Agents Of W.A.N.D, Spider-Man, Deadpool: Badder Blood, Ultimate Invasion & More!

Top 25 Marvel Comics June 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Agents Of W.A.N.D, Spider-Man, Deadpool: Badder Blood, Ultimate Invasion and More!

Among the Marvel Comics full June 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 25. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE

DISNEY100 BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE

Grief looms over Peter after last issue’s shocking death!

Spider-Man’s villains are more than happy to keep him distracted… Your eyes don’t deceive you, DOCTOR OCTOPUS IS BACK! 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #28

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL

STORMBREAKER VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

The new-and-improved Doctor Octopus takes his upgraded tentacles for a rampage through Oscorp! Can the deadliest Doc Ock ever be stopped? 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS #2

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN

Corner Box Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

Great Lakes Avengers variant by DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

The Avengers find themselves with a rare gift – foreknowledge of the dangers coming their way in the form of the deadly TRIBULATION EVENTS. But can this information be trusted? And can even Earth’s Mightiest Heroes triumph in the face of cascading disaster? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #1

EVE L. EWING (W) • CHRIS ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Women of Marvel Variant Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Variant Cover by RAHZZAH • Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by STEVE RUDE

Howard the Duck Variant Cover by SANFORD GREENE

Variant Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

A KING WITHOUT A CROWN!

Banished from the throne and a fugitive in his own homelands, T’Challa still can’t leave Wakanda without its sworn protector. A king without a crown, he finds new purpose lurking the streets and shadows of the Wakandan city that bears his father’s name, BIRNIN T’CHAKA. New direction, new villains, new creative team – get in on the ground floor of Marvel’s next smash hit! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #5 (OF 5)

J. Holtham (W) • Sean Damien Hill (A)

Cover by Ken Lashley TIME IS AN UNCONQUERABLE BEAST! Tempo traps herself and Bishop in a time loop of her past trauma. Will she be able to allow festering wounds heal so she and Bishop can figure out a way back home? Meanwhile, the War College students are fighting for their lives, and the lives of Krakoa’s mutants, against the Struckers and Orchis. Help may be on the way, but timing these days has a funny way of putting our favorite mutants in the worst positions possible. Read the last issue of the BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE miniseries to find out how this time-warped, action-packed plot ends! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR OMEGA #1

COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A)

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON • Homager Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

“COLD WAR” FINALE! White Wolf has unleashed an army of Dimension Z monsters upon our world as a declaration of global war, and Team Cap’s only hope to stop it is to take him down for good. Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes deploys his final chess piece – Ian Rogers himself – to turn the situation in his favor. Lifelong friends battle alongside mortal enemies – and change the trajectory of their lives – in this stunning conclusion! 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

CARNAGE REIGNS OMEGA #1

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Connecting Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE • Variant Cover by TBA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA “CARNAGE REIGNS” – Conclusion! Cletus Kasady finally gets what he’s been after and unlocks new and terrifying possibilities with his Extrembiote armor – and sets the stage for the next VENOM epic! Miles Morales can call in all the backup he wants – but don’t he and his super-hero pals get it yet?! CARNAGE RULES! 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #4

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • JUANN CABAL (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Variant Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

COSMIC GHOST RIDER VS. COSMIC GHOST RIDER! A battle royal between the two different Cosmic Ghost Riders in the depths of space! But will either of them survive long enough to uncover the mystery of their new dual existence? The revelations and flaming fisticuffs will come fast and furious in this issue! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER #2 (OF 4)

HOWARD MACKIE (W) • DANIEL PICCIOTTO (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY SKAN • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

MEET…THE BROKER! This new adversary is boosting the powers of Ghost Rider’s enemies. But what is his ultimate goal? And what does it have to do with Danny Ketch and Johnny Blaze? 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #1 (OF 5)

ROB LIEFELD & CHAD BOWERS (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C)

Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN • Virgin Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant Cover by KAEL NGU • VARIANT COVER BY Skottie Young

DEADPOOL, WOLVERINE, CABLE – IT DOESN’T GET BADDER THAN THIS!

WADE WILSON is back, and he’s brought some frenemies! As the villainous THUMPER returns to take out the man who created him, WOLVERINE and CABLE step in for a daring rescue mission. But as DEADPOOL becomes embroiled in nefarious criminal machinations in MADRIPOOR, will the trio be able to join forces…or will Thumper’s agenda put an end to their efforts? Don’t miss the highly anticipated follow-up to DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD, as Rob Liefeld returns to the Merc with a Mouth and introduces NEW characters into his wild world who are sure to become the next fan-faves, including the first appearance of SHATTERSTORM! 40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #4

Jed MacKay (W) • ANDY MACDONALD (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

Clea Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW • VARIANT COVER BY CHRISTIAN WARD MEET WONG…AGENT OF W.A.N.D.! Wong and magic super-spy Pandora Peters are reforming S.H.I.E.L.D.’s covert mystical organization. Their first mission? Find a supernatural serial killer who not only destroys magic but eats it! Who is this horrifying monster? And what future danger does it spell for Doctor Strange? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #8

RYAN NORTH (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS (W)

Wraparound Connecting 700 Characters Variant Cover by SCOTT KOBLISH

Variant Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO • VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

The Fantastic Four are finally settling into their new normal…but something very ABNORMAL is happening outside their farmhouse. Sue and Alicia get to spend some quality time together in town, but when they return, everything is not how they left it…

…and a very different Fantastic Four are left in their place! It’s Sue and Alicia versus the world – and the start of a special two-part story! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HALLOWS’ EVE #4 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W)

MICHAEL DOWLING (A/C)

Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. Eve finally returns to the place where it all began… THE BEYOND CORPORATION! Maxine Danger is back and puts Eve in her toughest spot yet.

Can Eve survive this? Or will Ben Reilly rot in his prison cell, waiting for his love who will never come? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY HERB TRIMPE • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

GLEASON ELEMENTAL VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

THE AGE OF MONSTERS HAS BEGUN!

As an enraged Hulk tries to take control of Bruce Banner’s body permanently, a mysterious immortal turns every monster in the Marvel Universe against Banner in an attempt to free their creator, the primordial Mother of Horrors. With the help of an unlikely new friend, Banner and Hulk must try to stop the world from getting plunged into darkness in this terrifying new series! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #7

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Juan Frigeri (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

IRONHEART VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

IRONHEART VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY BOB LAYTON • VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

Tony Stark is in dire need of a win! But how does he plan to get ahead? By building a new suit of armor! The suit’s first objective? Infiltrate and destroy Stark Industries! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RED GOBLIN #5

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) Cover by InHyuk Lee

Connecting Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by STEPHEN MOONEY “CARNAGE REIGNS” – Part Four! Cletus Kasady is back in New York and more powerful and bloodthirsty than ever! Normie Osborn, meanwhile, is eager to prove himself as the new RED GOBLIN! But when that eagerness puts him on a collision course with Carnage, Normie and his symbiote will emerge from this issue forever changed! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • Carlos Nieto (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG • Spoiler Variant Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

“CONTEST OF CHAOS” PRELUDE!

When a newly rejuvenated Agatha Harkness learns of the Scarlet Witch’s recent absorption of Chthon, she decides to educate her former student on the dangers of such an endeavor. But Wanda is not the meek pupil she once was – and Agatha’s intentions are not so straightforward. This epic clash between Marvel’s most powerful witches sets off a chain reaction that will affect the course of Marvel’s summer! 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

THOR #35

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • JUAN GEDEON & SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

ULTIMATE LAST LOOK VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

THE MIDGARD-SHATTERING FINALE OF “BLOOD OF THE FATHERS”! Doctor Doom makes his final stand to control all of humankind – past, present and future! Thor must defeat him before the course of history and the future of the Ten Realms are irrevocably altere – -but taming a force powerful enough to destroy free will itself might prove to be a greater challenge than Thor could have imagined… Plus, the mysterious origin of Hela is finally revealed! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ULTIMATE INVASION #1 (OF 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH ALSO AVAILABLE

NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS • VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI • VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE TRANSFORMATION OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE BEGINS!

Superstar creators Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch team up! The Illuminati must form once again to stop the Maker from his plans to destroy – or perhaps rebuild – the universe, with Miles Morales at the center of it all! Bryan’s work on THE ULTIMATES helped redefine super hero comics for the 2000s – wait until you see what he and Jonathan have in store for this decade! Including new data pages by Jonathan Hickman – plus exclusive behind-the-scenes material on the world-building that has gone into this project! 56 PGS./Rated T+ …$8.99

VENOM #20

AL EWING (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

ULTIMATE LAST LOOK VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO

THERE AND BROCK AGAIN! Eddie Brock has fought and fought and fought some more to get back to the Marvel Universe and fight by his son’s side. IN THIS ISSUE – HE SUCCEEDS! And the charred skeletal remains of Eddie’s physical body are REANIMATED by the King in Black incarnate! Wielding the very marrow in his broken bones, Eddie makes his presence in the present known in explosive fashion! Not that you’d expect anything less! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #21

AL EWING (W)

CAFU (A)

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

VARIANT COVER BY SUNGHAN YUNE

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

NOT YOUR FATHER’S BEDLAM! As Eddie Brock finds his footing in the Marvel Universe, he’s going to need to come face to face with the very worst parts of himself in the form the time-displaced monster called BEDLAM! Eddie’s always been his own most brutal critic, though, and this titanic beatdown will be no exception – and something NEW will be waiting on the other side! (Hint: it’s that GIANT RED DUDE WITH FOUR ARMS RIGHT ABOVE THIS TEXT!) 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #4 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Variant Cover by LOGAN LUBERA Just when VENOM and SILVER SABLE’s battle to stop planet-killing tech from falling into the wrong hands reaches its climax – a new player enters the game. DOCTOR DOOM has his own plans for the tech – and for EDDIE BROCK. Plans that will change Eddie and the symbiote FOREVER! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #23

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Joshua Cassara (A/C) • CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK • VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

THE SENTINELS GET AN UPGRADE! Anti-mutant fantasist Feilong has taken control of Tony Stark’s businesses and devoted Iron Man’s technology toward the next generation of Sentinels! These Stark Sentinels are as hard to beat as old Shell-head himself and are fully devoted to crushing the X-Men! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE #1

AL EWING (W) • LUCA PIZZARI (A)

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE ORIGIN OF ARAKKO! In ancient days, Genesis turned back the hordes of Amenth. In ancient days, Genesis forced Annihilationin to a parley. What words were spoken in her mind? Now, finally, Apocalypse will know…and the echoes of those words might destroy him…and Arakko with him. 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – MUTANT FIRST STRIKE #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • Valentina Pinti (A)

Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

KRAKOA STRIKES?! Ever since mutants declared themselves humanity’s new gods, certain circles have been waiting for the other shoe to drop – the wrath. When a small New England town is hit by a devastating mutant attack, it seems the wrath is here. But all isn’t as it appears. And Krakoa doesn’t hesitate to save lives – so it’s time for BISHOP to lead Krakoa’s biggest rescue effort yet! 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from Marvel Comics’ May 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?