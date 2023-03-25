Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #22 Spoilers & Review: Untangling What Happened 1 Year Ago To Divide Mary Jane & Peter!

Marvel Comics and Amazing Spider-Man #22 Spoilers and Review follows.

Untangling What Happened 1 Year Ago To Divide Mary Jane and Peter!

What To Expect.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #22

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI Who is this mysterious figure and what do they have to do with Peter’s and Mary Jane’s disappearances?! 32 PGS./Rated T…$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Amazing Spider-Man #22 Spoilers and Review.

We continue to learn what happened one year ago.

What seperated Peter and Mary Jane.

Including who David came into theirs, mostly MJ’s, life.

He takes them to his lair for safety.

Looks like the mystery enveloping them involves quantum symbology including an intriguing spider tech totem!

Matematician Dr. Benjamin Rabin summoned the Mayan deity Wayep so that they could merge and become Kuhul Ajaw.

They key to his plan is something or someone referred to as Sun-Blood?!

Wayep hunts down Sun-Blood.

It appears to be the Rabin marked Spider-Man and/or Mary Jane.

David helps with the fight against Wayep.

However, Mary Jane wants to spare Spider-Man from Wayep and gives him the spider tech totem against his will and wishes.

That leads to Wayep being halved?!

However, Wayep and Spider-Man go through the portal.

Spider-Man lands in Pennsylvania, but it looks to be a hazardous landing.

The Pulse.

A convoluted tale, but rendered in the appropriate dark JRJR style. I remain intrigued despite my confusion. 6 out of 10.