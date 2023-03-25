Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #22 Spoilers & Review: Untangling What Happened 1 Year Ago To Divide Mary Jane & Peter!

Marvel Comics and Amazing Spider-Man #22 Spoilers and Review follows.

Amazing Spider-Man

Untangling What Happened 1 Year Ago To Divide Mary Jane and Peter!

What To Expect.

Amazing Spider-Man #22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #22
ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA
MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

Who is this mysterious figure and what do they have to do with Peter’s and Mary Jane’s disappearances?!

32 PGS./Rated T…$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Amazing Spider-Man #22

Amazing Spider-Man #22 Spoilers and Review.

We continue to learn what happened one year ago.

Amazing Spider-Man #22

What seperated Peter and Mary Jane.

Amazing Spider-Man #22

Including who David came into theirs, mostly MJ’s, life.

Amazing Spider-Man #22

He takes them to his lair for safety.

Amazing Spider-Man #22

Looks like the mystery enveloping them involves quantum symbology including an intriguing spider tech totem!

Amazing Spider-Man #22

Matematician Dr. Benjamin Rabin summoned the Mayan deity Wayep so that they could merge and become Kuhul Ajaw.

Amazing Spider-Man #22

They key to his plan is something or someone referred to as Sun-Blood?!

Amazing Spider-Man #22

Wayep hunts down Sun-Blood.

Amazing Spider-Man #22

It appears to be the Rabin marked Spider-Man and/or Mary Jane.

Amazing Spider-Man #22

David helps with the fight against Wayep.

Amazing Spider-Man #22

However, Mary Jane wants to spare Spider-Man from Wayep and gives him the spider tech totem against his will and wishes.

Amazing Spider-Man #22

That leads to Wayep being halved?!

Amazing Spider-Man #22

However, Wayep and Spider-Man go through the portal.

Amazing Spider-Man #22

Spider-Man lands in Pennsylvania, but it looks to be a hazardous landing.

Amazing Spider-Man #22

A convoluted tale, but rendered in the appropriate dark JRJR style. I remain intrigued despite my confusion. 6 out of 10.

