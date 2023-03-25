Top 3 Dynamite Entertainment June 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Disney’s Gargoyles, Vampirella Vs. The Superpowers & Victory!

Top 3 Dynamite Entertainment June 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Disney’s Gargoyles, Vampirella Vs. The Superpowers and Victory!

Among the Dynamite Entertainment full June 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 3. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 3

GARGOYLES #7

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama (VCA) Amanda Conner, Leirix, Jae Lee, Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner

Demona is back!! Launching a new and exciting storyline, Gargoyles #7 is the perfect jumping-on point for new readers. Goliath is in prison! Dino Dracon is on the rampage! And Demona returns to Manhattan, determined to gather the three new keys to power! Do Brooklyn and the Clan have a prayer of stopping her without Goliath?! Um…probably not.



In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: $3.99

VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #2

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Jae Lee (VCA) Jung-Geun Yoon, Joseph Michael Linsner & Rebeca Puebla

The adventures of the bloodthirstiest superhero ever and her mighty sidekick, Dyna Might, continue! On the hunt for at least one killer-and maybe more-our champions must blend in with the superhero crowd. But Vampi’s never been the blending type… Don’t miss the latest adventure by writer Dan Abnett (Silver Surfer) and artist Pasquale Qualano (DC Vs. Vampires)!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: $3.99

VICTORY #1

(W) David Walker (A) Brett Weldele (CA) Dave Johnson (VCA) Bryan Hitch, Ariel Diaz, Carla Cohen & Cosplay with Alicia Marie

From Vampirella’s fiftieth anniversary to her very own series! She started as Vampirella’s lover and ended up a very powerful pawn of Vampi’s mother, Lilith. Along the way, Victory’s made new friends, seen countless horrors, been saddled with a demon’s ring that she can’t get rid of, encountered the ghost of an old friend, and opened too many dimensional gateways to count. Despite that, there’s so much that we don’t know about Victory, like what her childhood was like. Or what she’s been doing with her demon ring and the crazy powers it has granted. Or which old – well, foe wouldn’t exactly be the right word – is about to show up to cheer her on. From writer David F. Walker (Compass, Young Justice, Naomi) and artist Brett Weldele (The Beauty, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?).

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: $3.99

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from Dynamite Entertainment’s June 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?