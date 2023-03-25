Top 5 Image Comics June 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Battle Chasers, Nocterra, Vanish & More!

John Babos

News, Top Story

Top 5 Image Comics June 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Battle Chasers, Nocterra, Vanish and More!

Image-Comics-logo

Among the Image Comics full June 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 5. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 5

Battle Chasers #10 A

BATTLE CHASERS #10
(W) Joe Madureira (A/CA) Ludo Lullabi

NEW STORY ARC

JOE MADUREIRA’s beloved fantasy series returns in an action-packed new story, with art by game and comics sensation LUDO LULLABI! “Martial Law” tells the bloody tale of retired swordsman Garrison and the fugitive Red Monika as they face off against Maestro’s gang of supernatural killers-the Martial Paladins! This long-awaited tenth issue is bursting at the seams with 36 pages of story and no ads!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023
SRP: $3.99

NOCTERRA NEMESIS SPECIAL #1 A

NOCTERRA NEMESIS SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)
(W) Scott Snyder (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Tony S. Daniel, Marcelo Maiolo

As Sundog Convoy fights to prevent the end of everything, a Ferryman is shown the beautiful, terrifying origin of light and darkness across all of space and time. This special one-shot will lead directly into the stunning conclusion of the “No Brakes” storyline!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023
SRP: $3.99

SPAWN SCORCHED #19 A

SPAWN SCORCHED #19
(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Chris Stevens (VCA) Kevin Keane

SPAWN SCORCHED #19 B

Jessica is rebuilding the Scorched team from the ground up. New members and new missions-what could possibly go wrong?

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023
SRP: $2.99

TALES OF SYZPENSE #1 A

TALES OF SYZPENSE #1
(W) Chris Ryall, T. P. Louise, Ashley Wood (A/CA) Nelson Daniel (A/CA) Ashley Wood

TALES OF SYZPENSE #1 B

SERIES PREMIERE

TALES OF SYZPENSE #1 C

The split book revival is underway at Syzygy! Every month, TALES OF SYZPENSE presents two titanic 12-page tales of terror and turmoil! Up first, courtesy of Lore co-creators T.P. LOUISE & ASHLEY WOOD, the lead-off mystery of “Les Mort 13” plays out on the surreal and mysterious island of Southport after a run-in with Eris, the goddess of strife…

TALES OF SYZPENSE #1 D

And then, proof that “power is wasted on the young”! CHRIS RYALL & NELSON DANIEL present “Dreamweaver,” the story of an aging adventurer with a mystical secret who looks to pass on his abilities to the next generation of hero…until they have much greater success than he did, and he decides he wants those abilities back at any cost.

Each issue features two “Les Mort 13” covers by WOOD, a “Dreamweaver” cover by DANIEL, and a Syzpenseful tribute cover to famous split books of the past.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023
SRP: $4.99

Vanish #8 A

VANISH #8
(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman (VCA) Daniel Warren Johnson & Riley Rossmo

Vanish #8 B

END OF STORY ARC

Vanish #8 C

The past, present, and future collide, and Oliver Harrison’s life will forever be changed! Will the decades-long battle over the ashes of Everkeep end here, or have we only seen the beginning of an inferno? The cataclysmic extra-length conclusion to our first VANISH storyline is here!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023
SRP: $3.99

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from Image Comics’ June 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News Top Story
Michael Dorn as Worf banner Star Trek Picard Season 3 Final Season

DC Comics Reveals That Star Picard Season 3’s Michael Dorn To Pen New Steelworks Series For Dawn Of DC! UPDATED!

Kevin-e1652059495483

Brother Canada 10 Winner Kevin Jacobs

Pull-List-Roundtable-banner-Captain-Marvels-Alex-Ross-Shazam-Family-October-2021-e1634562396214

Pull List Roundtable 1/12/2022 – Justice League vs. Legion Of Super-Heroes, Marvel Voices: Heritage, The Scorched & More!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse