Top 5 Image Comics June 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Battle Chasers, Nocterra, Vanish & More!

Top 5 Image Comics June 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Battle Chasers, Nocterra, Vanish and More!

Among the Image Comics full June 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 5. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 5

BATTLE CHASERS #10

(W) Joe Madureira (A/CA) Ludo Lullabi NEW STORY ARC JOE MADUREIRA’s beloved fantasy series returns in an action-packed new story, with art by game and comics sensation LUDO LULLABI! “Martial Law” tells the bloody tale of retired swordsman Garrison and the fugitive Red Monika as they face off against Maestro’s gang of supernatural killers-the Martial Paladins! This long-awaited tenth issue is bursting at the seams with 36 pages of story and no ads! In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: $3.99

NOCTERRA NEMESIS SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Tony S. Daniel, Marcelo Maiolo As Sundog Convoy fights to prevent the end of everything, a Ferryman is shown the beautiful, terrifying origin of light and darkness across all of space and time. This special one-shot will lead directly into the stunning conclusion of the “No Brakes” storyline!



In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: $3.99

SPAWN SCORCHED #19

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Chris Stevens (VCA) Kevin Keane

Jessica is rebuilding the Scorched team from the ground up. New members and new missions-what could possibly go wrong? In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: $2.99

TALES OF SYZPENSE #1

(W) Chris Ryall, T. P. Louise, Ashley Wood (A/CA) Nelson Daniel (A/CA) Ashley Wood

SERIES PREMIERE

The split book revival is underway at Syzygy! Every month, TALES OF SYZPENSE presents two titanic 12-page tales of terror and turmoil! Up first, courtesy of Lore co-creators T.P. LOUISE & ASHLEY WOOD, the lead-off mystery of “Les Mort 13” plays out on the surreal and mysterious island of Southport after a run-in with Eris, the goddess of strife…

And then, proof that “power is wasted on the young”! CHRIS RYALL & NELSON DANIEL present “Dreamweaver,” the story of an aging adventurer with a mystical secret who looks to pass on his abilities to the next generation of hero…until they have much greater success than he did, and he decides he wants those abilities back at any cost. Each issue features two “Les Mort 13” covers by WOOD, a “Dreamweaver” cover by DANIEL, and a Syzpenseful tribute cover to famous split books of the past. In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: $4.99

VANISH #8

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman (VCA) Daniel Warren Johnson & Riley Rossmo

END OF STORY ARC

The past, present, and future collide, and Oliver Harrison’s life will forever be changed! Will the decades-long battle over the ashes of Everkeep end here, or have we only seen the beginning of an inferno? The cataclysmic extra-length conclusion to our first VANISH storyline is here! In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: $3.99

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from Image Comics’ June 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?