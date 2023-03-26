Marvel Comics & Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers & Review: Avengers Assemble Part 9 Features Series Finale & Penultimate Event Chapter!

Marvel Comics and Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers and Review follows.

Avengers Assemble Part 9 Features Series Finale and Penultimate Event Chapter!

What To Expect.

AVENGERS FOREVER #15

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DAN HAINSWORTH

PAST/FUTURE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

TIMELESS KANG VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS KANG VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: PART 9 – THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER! The greatest battle in the history of the Multiverse is raging, featuring Avengers from throughout time and space, countless different versions of Captain America and Iron Man and the God of Thunder. Yet somehow, it all comes down to one Starbrand and one Ghost Rider, who unfortunately are the only Avengers whose powers don’t seem to be working. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

That includes a Stefano Caselli Past Future Avengers Assemble Connecting Cover.

It connects to his variant cover for Avengers #66 (full spoilers here) and combined looks like this.

Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers and Review.

A big roster of heroes and villains in this issue so the Dramatis Personae is helpful.

What follows is the death of the Doctor Doom Planet a la Ego at the hands of Galactus.

Plus, a number of Avengers Assemble mantras from the combo of Prehistoric Avengers, current Avengers and Multiversal Avengers here and here.

All to take down Mephisto who is fueled by the all the Multiversal Mephistos aka Council of Red that he killed to aborsb their powers (Avengers #66 full spoilers here).

It looks like the Avengers HQ, the Celestial that had been fused to a mountain, is now animated and part of the team including using the Avengers Assemble mantra.

Doom Supreme, the last villain standing from the Multiversal Masters of Evil, also remains a threat.

The Dark Phoenix, his last teammate, and Doom Supreme embrace in the heat of battle.

Quasar and the All-Rider know they are vital to the Avengers Assemble effort and make their presence felt.

The Phoenix – of the various teams from the Prehistoric Avengers, the current Avengers and Multiversal Avengers – confront the Multiversal Masters of Evil’s Dark Phoenix.

The Phoenix of the Prehistoric Avengers is the mother of the current Thor team-up to make a difference as the Avengers Assemble as the Prime Avengers rallies ALL the Avengers for the final battle.

Next Up.

Only one more chapter left for the Avengers Assemble event:

Avengers Assemble Omega #1 – Part 10 and finale of Avengers Assemble in stores on April 19, 2023.

That marks the end of current writer Jason Aaron’s tenure on the Avengers franchise, along with his artistic partners, with Avengers Forever seemingly over with a new Avengers series launching by writer Jed MacKay and artist C.F. Villa.

Avengers #1 Volume 8, a Kang Avengers team, lands on shelves on May 17, 2023.

The Pulse.

Lots of action to end the series as the event is set to wrap up in the Omega one-shot. Decent art and decent story, but at times an unmanageable cast that delivered cool team-up moments. 7 out of 10.