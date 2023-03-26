Marvel Comics & Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers & Review: Avengers Assemble Part 9 Features Series Finale & Penultimate Event Chapter!

John Babos

Spoilers

Marvel Comics and Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers and Review follows.

Avengers logo sans Forever

Avengers Assemble Part 9 Features Series Finale and Penultimate Event Chapter!

What To Expect.

Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers 0-1 Aaron Kuder

AVENGERS FOREVER #15
JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)
WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DAN HAINSWORTH
PAST/FUTURE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI
TIMELESS KANG VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS
TIMELESS KANG VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: PART 9 – THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER!

The greatest battle in the history of the Multiverse is raging, featuring Avengers from throughout time and space, countless different versions of Captain America and Iron Man and the God of Thunder. Yet somehow, it all comes down to one Starbrand and one Ghost Rider, who unfortunately are the only Avengers whose powers don’t seem to be working.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers 0-3 Daniel Hainsworth Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers 0-4 Alex Ross Timeless Kang Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers 0-5 Alex Ross Timeless Kang sketch

That includes a Stefano Caselli Past Future Avengers Assemble Connecting Cover.

Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers 0-2 Stefano Caselli connecting cover with Avengers #66

It connects to his variant cover for Avengers #66 (full spoilers here) and combined looks like this.

Avengers #66 & Avengers Forever #15 spoilers Stefano Caselli Past Future Avengers Assemble Connecting Cover Variant

Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers and Review.

A big roster of heroes and villains in this issue so the Dramatis Personae is helpful.

Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers 0-Z

What follows is the death of the Doctor Doom Planet a la Ego at the hands of Galactus.

Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers 1

Plus, a number of Avengers Assemble mantras from the combo of Prehistoric Avengers, current Avengers and Multiversal Avengers here and here.

Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers 2

All to take down Mephisto who is fueled by the all the Multiversal Mephistos aka Council of Red that he killed to aborsb their powers (Avengers #66 full spoilers here).

Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers 5

It looks like the Avengers HQ, the Celestial that had been fused to a mountain, is now animated and part of the team including using the Avengers Assemble mantra.

Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers 6

Doom Supreme, the last villain standing from the Multiversal Masters of Evil, also remains a threat.

Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers 7

The Dark Phoenix, his last teammate, and Doom Supreme embrace in the heat of battle.

Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers 8

Quasar and the All-Rider know they are vital to the Avengers Assemble effort and make their presence felt.

Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers 10 Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers 11

The Phoenix – of the various teams from the Prehistoric Avengers, the current Avengers and Multiversal Avengers – confront the Multiversal Masters of Evil’s Dark Phoenix.

Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers 12

The Phoenix of the Prehistoric Avengers is the mother of the current Thor team-up to make a difference as the Avengers Assemble as the Prime Avengers rallies ALL the Avengers for the final battle.

Avengers Forever #15 Spoilers 14

Next Up.

Only one more chapter left for the Avengers Assemble event:

  • Avengers Assemble Omega #1 – Part 10 and finale of Avengers Assemble in stores on April 19, 2023.

Avengers Assemble Omega #1 Steve Skroce variant cover

That marks the end of current writer Jason Aaron’s tenure on the Avengers franchise, along with his artistic partners, with Avengers Forever seemingly over with a new Avengers series launching by writer Jed MacKay and artist C.F. Villa.

Avengers #1 Daniel Acuña variant cover

Avengers #1 Volume 8, a Kang Avengers team, lands on shelves on May 17, 2023.

The Pulse.

Lots of action to end the series as the event is set to wrap up in the Omega one-shot. Decent art and decent story, but at times an unmanageable cast that delivered cool team-up moments. 7 out of 10.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers
Venom-10-variant-Bedlam-unmasked-as-future-Eddie-Brock-e1659183416176

Marvel Comics & Venom Spoilers: Who Is Bedlam? Venom #1, 4-8 & Venom #9 Spoilers! Plus A Look At Upcoming Venom #10 Spoilers!

New-AEW-TBS-Championship-final-bracket-banner-Jade-Cargill-vs-Ruby-Soho-e1641442660455

AEW Dynamite’s TBS Debut Sees New Champions (Plural) Crowned!

Savage-Dragon-volume-one-banner-art-e1640142767649

Image Comics 30th Anniversary Review: Savage Dragon Volume One Spoilers!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse