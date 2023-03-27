WWE Hall Of Fame 2023 Next Inductee Is Stacy Keibler!

WWE reports.

As first reported by People today, Stacy Keibler will be strutting her way into the WWE Hall of Fame, joining Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta and Andy Kaufman in the Class of 2023.

Keibler first made her mark in WCW before heading to WWE as part of The Alliance. Keibler immediately made an impact in WWE, wowing the WWE Universe with her vivacious personality and combustible charisma.

Keibler soon emerged as “The Duchess of Dudleyville” while managing The Dudley Boyz. Keibler went on to employ her services to several Ruthless Aggression talent, including Test, Scott Steiner and even for Rosey and The Hurricane, where her alter ego “Super Stacy” soared in tandem with the superheroes.

A force inside the ring, Keibler used her athleticism to take down her opponents and contend for the Women’s Title many times. She and even faced off against Torrie Wilson and Sable at WrestleMania XX.

After leaving WWE in 2006, Keibler was frequently featured on magazine covers, placed third on the second season of “Dancing with the Stars,” and had prominent roles in the TV shows “Chuck” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

WWE congratulates Keibler on her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.