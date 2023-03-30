WWE Hall Of Fame 2023 Next & Possibly Final Inductee Is Referee Tim White As Posthmous Warrior Award Recipient!

WWE Hall Of Fame 2023 Next and Possibly Final Inductee Is Referee Tim White As Posthmous Warrior Award Recipient!

WWE reports.

Tim White to be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Tim White will be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award recipient, as announced… on WWE’s The Bump.

The longtime former WWE referee will join fellow inductees Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, Stacy Keibler and Andy Kaufman in the Class of 2023.

White officiated for a prestigious list of WWE Superstars that included WWE Hall of Famers such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Godfather and Booker T.

White was known as one of the toughest referees in WWE history, officiating the brutal Hell in a Cell Match between The Undertaker and Mankind. White was also the official for the Hell in a Cell Match between Triple H and Chris Jericho, where he suffered a shoulder injury that led to his retirement from the squared circle.

In addition to becoming one of the most respected referees in sports-entertainment history, White was also the agent for WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, as well as a talent agent working behind the scenes after his retirement.

In June of 2022, White sadly passed away at the age of 68. White’s legacy lives on as he will be the first referee to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame.