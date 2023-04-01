ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 Spoilers Sees Two Of Seven Championships Change Hands!

The full card for the premium live event is here.

The pre-show “Zero Hour” card is above with main card below.

Two of Seven Championship matches saw new champions leave the event per ROH.

…”Reach For The Sky” ROH World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match!

The Lucha Brothers—Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix (with Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Kingdom—Matt Taven & Mike Bennett (with Maria Kanellis Bennett) vs. LFI—Dralistico & Rush (with Jose the Assistant) vs. Top Flight—Dante & Darius Martin vs. Aussie Open—Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis!

The Kingdom tried battering Top Flight with a ladder, but Top Flight dropkicked it into the faces of Bennett and Taven. Rush dropkicked the ladder into Top Flight!

Aussie Open and LFI slugged it out, going forearm to forearm. Taven splashed Fletcher in the corner. The Lucha Bros nailed Aussie Open with an inverted Code Red as Aussie Open were sandwiched between the ladder and the mat.

Taven and Bennett were looking for Jay-Drillers on Aussie Open on the ramp, but Aussie Open countered with piledrivers. Davis grabbed a taller ladder and set it up in the ring. Fletcher climbed up but Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo jumped in the ring to stop him.

Dralistico suplexed Taven onto a ladder! Darius Martin and Dralistico slugged it out atop the ladder. Then Darius planted Dralistico with a DDT. Aussie Open created a ladder bridge in the ring, but Dante dropkicked the ankles of Fletcher, knocking him down.

Dante dished out a sunset bomb off the ladder to Bennett! Dralistico demolished Davis with a DDT! Taven jumped off the top turnbuckle and splashed Dralistico through the ladder. Rush and Davis traded forearms on the apron until Rush hurled Davis onto the floor!

Dante Martin and Rey Fenix battled on top of the ladder. Dante knocked Rey off the ladder. Penta El Zero Miedo climbed up and cracked Dante with forearms. Penta El Zero Miedo wiped out Dante with a Destroyer off the ladder through four ladders! Rey Fenix climbed to the top and pulled the championship down!

Your new champions…The Lucha Brothers!