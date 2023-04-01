ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 Spoilers Sees Two Of Seven Championships Change Hands!

John Babos

Spoilers

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 Spoilers Sees Two Of Seven Championships Change Hands!

ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 logo

The full card for the premium live event is here.

ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 zero hour card AEW

The pre-show “Zero Hour” card is above with main card below.

ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 main card AEW

Two of Seven Championship matches saw new champions leave the event per ROH.

ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 ROH Tag Team Championship match Reach for the Sky Ladder Match

…”Reach For The Sky” ROH World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match!

The Lucha Brothers—Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix (with Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Kingdom—Matt Taven & Mike Bennett (with Maria Kanellis Bennett) vs. LFI—Dralistico & Rush (with Jose the Assistant) vs. Top Flight—Dante & Darius Martin vs. Aussie Open—Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis!

The Kingdom tried battering Top Flight with a ladder, but Top Flight dropkicked it into the faces of Bennett and Taven. Rush dropkicked the ladder into Top Flight!

Aussie Open and LFI slugged it out, going forearm to forearm. Taven splashed Fletcher in the corner. The Lucha Bros nailed Aussie Open with an inverted Code Red as Aussie Open were sandwiched between the ladder and the mat.

Taven and Bennett were looking for Jay-Drillers on Aussie Open on the ramp, but Aussie Open countered with piledrivers. Davis grabbed a taller ladder and set it up in the ring. Fletcher climbed up but Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo jumped in the ring to stop him.

Dralistico suplexed Taven onto a ladder! Darius Martin and Dralistico slugged it out atop the ladder. Then Darius planted Dralistico with a DDT. Aussie Open created a ladder bridge in the ring, but Dante dropkicked the ankles of Fletcher, knocking him down.

Dante dished out a sunset bomb off the ladder to Bennett! Dralistico demolished Davis with a DDT! Taven jumped off the top turnbuckle and splashed Dralistico through the ladder. Rush and Davis traded forearms on the apron until Rush hurled Davis onto the floor!

Dante Martin and Rey Fenix battled on top of the ladder. Dante knocked Rey off the ladder. Penta El Zero Miedo climbed up and cracked Dante with forearms. Penta El Zero Miedo wiped out Dante with a Destroyer off the ladder through four ladders! Rey Fenix climbed to the top and pulled the championship down!

Your new champions…The Lucha Brothers!

ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 new ROH Tag Team Champions AEW

Mark Briscoe and FTR—Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler—came out to hug the Lucha Brothers!

ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 ROH Pure Championship

ROH Pure Championship Match!

Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta (c.) (with Jon Moxley) vs. Katsuyori Shibata!

Shibata got a full mount on Yuta. Wheeler Yuta got to his feet and ducked a kick from Shibata. Katsuyori Shibata applied the figure four leg lock in the center of the ring. Yuta went to the ropes for his first ring break.

Wheeler Yuta began to work on Shibata’s arm. Shibata got up and rocked Yuta with Bruce Lee-style kicks. Yuta hit a low blow on Shibata, unbeknownst to the ref, and then a closed fist. Yuta was issued a warning for the closed fist. Yuta spat in the eye of Shibata. Shibata, infuriated, blasted Yuta with the PK and pinned him!

Your new ROH Pure champion…Katsuyori Shibata!

ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 new ROH Pure Champion AEW

Full spoilers for the event are here.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers
Shazam Fury of the Gods banner Shazam Family Shazamily Marvel Family

DC Comics & Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Special: Shazamily Matters #1 Spoilers: How Many Stories Tie-Into The Film?

Ridge-Holland-banner-WWE-e1647224690291

Weekend WWE Live Events Sees Ridge Holland In Competition Twice On The Road To Wrestlemania!

Avengers #64 0 banner Avengers Assemble 1980's Variant Cover

Marvel Comics & Avengers #63 Spoilers & Review: Avengers Assemble Part 2 Ends With A Huge Tease!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse