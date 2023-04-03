Cult Epics creating Tinto Brass book and 4K UHDs

Cult Epics is going all out to celebrate director Tinto Brass’ 90th birthday. In America, he’s mainly known as the original director of Caligula before Bob Guccione took over the to make the film more X-rated. In Europe Brass is known for his erotic and edgy cinema. Not only is Nico B. putting together a hardback book that celebrates Tinton Brass’ cinema, the label is also releasing All Ladies Do It and Frivolous Lola on 4K UHD discs. Instead of a normal pre-order on the website, Cult Epics is running an Indiegogo campaign to support the production of the book and the movie discs. You can order the book and movies early. The great news is that not only have they raised the necessary money for production, they’ve added stretch goals for people eager to enjoy 90 years so far of Tinto Brass. Here’s the press release from Cult Epics and information from the Indiegogo site:

THE FILMS OF TINTO BRASS

The upcoming book The Films of Tinto Brass includes an in-depth biography and analysis of the 30 films, from the Avant-garde to Erotica, directed by Tinto Brass, per chapter. Featuring interviews with Tinto Brass, Alan Seekers and others. Presented as a coffee-table hardcover book, size 11×9 inches, 1 inch thick, fully illustrated with poster art, lobby cards, press photos and more. Approximately 250 pages with over 200 restored promotional images including many rare and previously unpublished in book form, in color, edited by Nico B. Limited Hardcover edition of 1500 copies.

ALL LADIES DO IT & FRIVOLOUS LOLA 4K UHD + Blu-ray

Together with the book we have licensed the rights of two erotic classics by Brass, which we scheduled to transfer and encode in 4K UHD with HDR as a world premiere. Imagine Tinto BrASS’ erotic films UNCUT in 4K UHD. We are pre-offering these on IGG in exclusive packaging with limited edition slipcases and new bonus features to get the best editions out there possible.

We need your support!



THE FILMS OF TINTO BRASS edited by Nico B

New Hardcover coffee-table book, 9×11 inches, Approx. 250 pages, fully illustrated with over 200 images, edited by Nico B. Get your exclusive signed copy, with dust-jacket on Indiegogo.

ALL LADIES DO IT & FRIVOLOUS LOLA

Cult Epics first 4K UHD Releases + Blu-ray and a World Premiere, 4K Transfer and encoded with HDR. Exclusive Slipcase Packaging only at Indiegogo. Retail version will be released later this year.

VIDEO

The Films of Tinto Brass HC Book & 4K UHD | Indiegogo

OVERVIEW

Hello, this is Nico B of Cult Epics. I am very excited to announce our plans to release a fully illustrated coffee-table book on Tinto Brass and his films, whom I have been honored to meet and collaborate with and to release many of his films through my company. We need your help to print and publish this book which has been 20 years in the making, meanwhile, the book has been written and re-written for a fascinating story to be told. If anyone of you ordered the Cult Epics Guide book or the SYLVIA KRISTEL book, you know what to expect in design and volume.

Tinto Brass’ (1933) long career includes 30 films. The Italian director is best known for the soft adult films he shot in the 1970s and 1980s, his most famous being Salon Kitty (1976), The Key (1983) with Stefania Sandrelli, and the notorious Caligula (1979) which film producer Bob Guccioni, founder of Penthouse, took away from Brass and edited himself. This homage to his fascinating career includes his earliest anarchistic, subversive and experimental and arthouse films like Who Works is Lost (1963), the pop-art western Yankee (1966), the giallo Deadly Sweet (1967), the experimental films Attraction (1968), and The Howl (1969), and rarely-seen Dropout (1971) and Vacation (1971) with Franco Nero and Vanessa Redgrave, to the decidedly derrière-obsessed fetishism of his later work including Paprika, All Ladies Do It, and The Voyeur. The Films of Tinto Brass is a film-by-film guide to one of the most interesting and uncompromising Italian directors, including a biography, in a fully illustrated coffee-table book edited by Nico B.

Together with the book we have licensed the rights of two erotic classics by Brass, which are scheduled to transfer and encode in 4K UHD with HDR as a world premiere. Imagine Tinto Brass’ erotic films UNCUT in 4K UHD. We are pre-offering these on IGG in exclusive packaging with limited edition slipcases and new bonus features to get the best editions out there possible. We need your support!

WHAT’S IN THE BOOK

“For me, cinema is a dream that becomes true. What I cannot do in reality I try to do in movies. My scenes are not connected by logic, but by analogy. In this way, they proceed like poetry and dreams.” – Tinto Brass

“EROTICA IS THERE TO GIVE YOU EMOTIONS.” — TINTO BRASS

The book The Films of Tinto Brass includes an in-depth biography and analysis of the 30 films, from the Avant-garde to Erotica, directed by Tinto Brass per chapter. Featuring interviews with Tinto Brass, Alan Seekers and others. Presented as a coffee-table hardcover book, Size 11×9 inches, 1 inch thick, fully illustrated with poster art, lobby cards, press photos and more. Approximately 250 pages with over 200 restored promotional images including many rare and previously unpublished in book form, in color/b&w, edited by Nico B. Limited Hardcover edition of 1500 copies.

WHAT FILMS ON 4K UHD + BLU-RAY

ALL LADIES DO IT 2-Disc Set: 4K UHD + BLU-RAY (w/Exclusive “Uncensored Art” SLIPCASE edition of 500)

Disc 1: 4K UHD with Feature and Audio Commentary and 4K UHD Trailer.

Disc 2: Blu-ray with Feature and Special Features: 4K Transfer, Audio Commentary, New Making of All Ladies Do It, Vintage Interview with Tinto Brass, Outtakes, Trailers.

FRIVOLOUS LOLA 2-Disc set: 4K UHD + BLU-RAY (w/Exclusive “Italian Art” SLIPCASE, edition of 500)

Disc 1: 4K UHD with Feature and Audio Commentary and 4K UHD Trailer.

Disc 2: Blu-ray with Feature and Special Features: 4K Transfer, Audio Commentary, New Making of Frivolous Lola, Vintage Interview with Tinto Brass, Trailers.

Both films are in English & Italian language with optional English subtitles. Region free.

We have reached our second Goal! We be adding with the Book an Exclusive Dust-Jacket.

$40K Stretch Goal added! Tinto Brass DVD Trailer Reel for all Indiegogo Backers. 90 Minutes of Trailers and Clips from all of his 30 movies. This DVD is NTSC format, no region coding.