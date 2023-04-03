The Tiger Cage Collection arrives on Blu-ray in May

Yuen Woo-ping revolutionized action cinema at the turn of the century as the fight choreographer for The Matrix, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Kill Bill. But for fans of Hong Kong Cinema, Yuen Woo-ping was a directing legend. He helped Jackie Chan establish him as star and not a clone of Bruce Lee with Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow and Drunken Master. In the late ’80s, Yuen Woo-ping directed a trilogy of crime films. Tiger Cage was about the Royal Hong Kong Police Force’s anti-drug unit. Tiger Cage 2 has an ex-cop holding the bag for an outlaw gang. Tiger Cage 3 has a woman unwittingly turned into a stoolpigeon by her cop boyfriend. Now all three films are coming out on Blu-ray as part of The Tiger Cage Collections. The films are full of action. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:

Los Angeles, CA – Get ready to strike on these cult classic martial arts films as The Tiger Cage Collection releases on May 9, making all three films available on Blu-Ray™ for the first time in North America. The collection includes the police thrillers Tiger Cage (1988), Tiger Cage II (1990) and Tiger Cage III (1991) along with a wealth of bonus features comprising of new audio commentaries and interviews.

These action-packed films filled with shoot-outs, hand-to-hand combat and high body counts choreographed by the legendary Yuen Woo-Ping (Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2, Kung Fu Hustle, The Matrix, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) features an all-star cast including Donnie Yen (Ip Man, John Wick 4), Simon Yam (Election, PTU), Jacky Cheung (Bullet in the Head), Cynthia Khan (Yes Madam), Robin Shou (Mortal Kombat) and Michael Wong (Transformers: Age of Extinction, City Hunter).

TIGER CAGE

A team of cops get brutally exposed to violence after raiding a drug operation and discovering a link between few members of the police force and an American crime syndicate dealing with drug trafficking.

2K Restoration by Fortune Star

Two Cuts of the film – The Cantonese Cut and the English Cut

NEW Audio Commentary with David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction to the Martial Arts Film (English Cut)

NEW An Apex Predator – an interview with actor Vincent Lyn

NEW A Tiger's Tale – an interview with Frank Djeng of the New York Asian Film Festival

A Tiger’s Tale – an interview with Frank Djeng of the New York Asian Film Festival Original Theatrical Trailer

English Trailer

Additional shot from the Taiwanese Cut

AUDIO:

Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with a new English subtitle translation (Cantonese Cut)

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio (English Cut)

TIGER CAGE II

An ex-cop and divorce lawyer team up with a gangster to clear their names after getting involved in a dirty money scheme led by a vicious money launderer, who plans to expand his business and wipe out anyone who stands in the way.

2K Restoration by Fortune Star

Two Cuts of the film – The Cantonese cut and the Malaysian Cut

NEW Audio Commentary with David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction to the Martial Arts Film (Cantonese Cut)

NEW Clawing A Living – an interview with action choreographer Bill Lui

NEW Hunting High and Low – an interview with academic and author Victor Fan

Original Theatrical Trailer

AUDIO:

Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with a new English subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

TIGER CAGE III

Two detectives chase down leads in a case that might bring down the biggest gang boss in the city.

2K Restoration by Fortune Star

NEW Audio Commentary with David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction to the Martial Arts Film

NEW A New Wave of Violence – an interview with film critic James Mudge

NEW Inventing an Icon – film critic Ricky Baker discuss the emergence of the "Heroic Bloodshed" term

Inventing an Icon – film critic Ricky Baker discuss the emergence of the “Heroic Bloodshed” term Original Theatrical Trailer

English Trailer

English Credits

AUDIO:

Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with a new English subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

