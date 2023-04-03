WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 2 Spoilers Sees Bobby Lashley Get An Unsatisfying Wrestlemania Moment!

WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 2 Spoilers Sees Bobby Lashley Get An Unsatisfying Wrestlemania Moment!

Wrestlemania 39 logo WWE Wrestlemania Goes Hollywood 2023

Lashley came out to pose with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy he won on Friday’s Wrestlemania Smackdown.

His intended match with Bray Wyatt was cancelled as the former Fiend was medically cleared to compete.

WWE Wrestlemania 39 Bobby Lashley vs Bray Wyatt

Yet, Shane McMahon returned at the event to face off in a match with The Miz, but he tore his quad after a jump forcing Snoop Dogg to come in and take his place quickly to get the win.

WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 2 Shane McMahon injured

Bobby Lashley, a top-tie superstar for WWE for the last few deserved better.

