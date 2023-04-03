WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 2 Spoilers Sees Bobby Lashley Get An Unsatisfying Wrestlemania Moment!

Lashley came out to pose with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy he won on Friday’s Wrestlemania Smackdown.

Bobby Lashley, one of the best talents over the past 2+ years is not wrestling a match on the biggest show of the year? Instead, you have him come out and pose with his trophy? What a joke. Lashley DESERVES better. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4Xdr29ysqj — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) April 3, 2023

His intended match with Bray Wyatt was cancelled as the former Fiend was medically cleared to compete.

Yet, Shane McMahon returned at the event to face off in a match with The Miz, but he tore his quad after a jump forcing Snoop Dogg to come in and take his place quickly to get the win.

Bobby Lashley, a top-tie superstar for WWE for the last few deserved better.