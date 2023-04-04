Linoleum with Jim Gaffigan blasts onto Streaming & VOD on April 11

Jim Gaffigan plays a man who finds his fate falling from the sky. His wife (Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn) isn’t sure what to make of his dream to get into space with debris. Linoleum allows the stand up comedian a chance to get his hands dirty in the role. After a theatrical run, Linoleum arrives on Streaming and VOD in April. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with all the details on how you can watch Gaffigan’s attempt to get into orbit:

“It’s the best movie for 2023 so far” Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic

“Unexpectedly poignant and weirdly beautiful, this dramedy is like a falling star you feel lucky to have spotted.” Tara McNamara, CommonSense Media

“Thoughtfully offbeat” Noel Murray, The Los Angeles Times

Critically Acclaimed Sci-Fi Drama Available on Digital and VOD Everywhere April 11, 2023 from Shout! Studios

Written & Directed by: Colin West

Produced by: Chad Simpson, Dennis Masel, and Chadd Harbold

Starring:

Jim Gaffigan (“The Jim Gaffigan Show”, Peter Pan & Wendy)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”, “Veep”)

Katelyn Nacon (“The Walking Dead”, “T@gged”)

Gabriel Rush (Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel)

Amy Hargreaves (“Homeland”, “13 Reasons Why”)

Roger Hendricks Simon (Love in Kilnerry, The Sublet)

Elisabeth Henry (The Sisterhood of Night, Behind the Mirror)

West Duchovny (A Mouthful of Air, The Report)

Michael Ian Black (Wet Hot American Summer, “The State”)

and Tony Shalhoub (“Monk”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

A poignant story about relationships and self-discovery, the critically acclaimed sci-fi drama Linoleum will be available on Digital and VOD everywhere you rent movies on April 11, 2023 from Shout! Studios. Starring Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn with an all-star supporting cast, the film has been a critical and audience favorite since its premiere at SXSW 2022 and is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™.

Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan), the host of a failing children’s science TV show called “Above & Beyond”, has always had aspirations of being an astronaut. After a mysterious space-race era satellite coincidentally falls from space and lands in his backyard, his midlife crisis manifests in a plan to rebuild the machine into his dream rocket. As his relationship with his wife (Rhea Seehorn) and daughter (Katelyn Nacon) start to strain, surreal events begin unfolding around him — a doppelgänger moving into the house next door, a car falling from the sky, and an unusual teenage boy forging a friendship with him. He slowly starts to piece these events together to ultimately reveal that there’s more to his life story than he once thought.

