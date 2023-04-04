Mozart’s The Magic Flute with F. Murray Abraham comes to home video in April & May



With a cast led by Jack Wolfe (Netflix’s Shadow and Bone) and Oscar®-winner F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus) with an ensemble cast of international opera stars, a new generation will be introduced to Mozart’s The Magic Flute. After all, it has fascinated audiences for nearly 230 years and to this day, this timeless story of fantasy and adventure continues to enchant and inspire. Birdcatcher’s Song or the Queen of the Night’s aria are familiar to almost everyone around the world, even if they are not aware of its origins.



Tweens, teens and adults will be mesmerized when young Tim Walker (Jack Wolfe) attends a legendary Mozart boarding school! But at this school, he discovers a magical portal into the fantastic world of the composer’s famed masterpiece, The Magic Flute. Themes of courage, virtue and wisdom triumph in the end.



Audiences have been gushing online since the film hit the big screen earlier this year. Wrote one Fandago fan, “I think Mozart himself would be charmed by this film.” She continued, “Words cannot describe how truly magical this movie is! Both the real world and the magic flute’s world are so visually stunning, it takes one’s breath away! And everyone involved can sing so beautifully! …And F. Murray Abraham is truly in his element as the grumpy, erudite authority figure. But the real standout is Iwan Rheon as the scene stealing Papageno… All in all, this is a must-watch for everyone, especially as an introduction to Mozart’s iconic masterpiece.” Many critics, who see everything, agreed. “This well-crafted musical fantasy is an excellent way to introduce kids to opera,” wrote Tara McNamara of Common Sense Media. “Contrasting a modern-day real world with a magical land that seems to exist in a different time works well, creating a Harry Potter-type framework around the fantasy adventure.”



“The Queen of the Night aria, though, is performed by Sabine Devieilhe, an acclaimed diva who has played the same role with the Royal Opera of London,” boasted RogerEbert.com’s Nell Mino. “It is breathtaking when she sings that thrilling aria, her fabulous cloak floating up to the sky as though it’s carrying her astonishing high notes.”



A captivating film that follows a teen on two journeys: one into a prestigious boarding school to fulfill his aspirations as a singer, and another into a parallel world filled with fantasy and adventure. Tim (Jack Wolfe) has been dreaming his whole life about attending Mozart All Boys Music School, but already his first days there confront him with a hostile headmaster (F. Murray Abraham), the stresses of a first love, and serious doubts about the authenticity of his singing voice. When he discovers a mystical gateway in the school’s library, he is pulled into the fantastic cosmos of Mozart’s opera, The Magic Flute, where imagination has no limits and the Queen of the Night (Sabine Devieilhe) reigns.



The Magic Flute • Ages 10+ • 124 Minutes



