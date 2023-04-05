AEW Announced All In II For England In August 2023!

AEW reports.

April 5, 2023 – During tonight’s live episode of “AEW: Dynamite” from Long Island, NY, AEW CEO Tony Khan, star Adam Cole and host Nigel McGuinness announced that AEW’s highly anticipated UK debut will take place in London at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 27. “AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium” marks AEW’s first show outside of North America, and the first time that professional wrestling has taken center stage at Wembley Stadium in more than 30 years.

Tickets for “AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium” go on sale to the general public Monday, May 5 at 9 a.m. BST. Effective immediately, fans in the UK can pre-register for early access to event tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley . Pre-registered access and priority presales will take place prior to the general on-sale date. Beginning May 5, tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley .

“The UK is one of the most important markets in professional wrestling, and AEW is coming in hot as the number one wrestling company in the UK on television,” said Tony Khan. “We want our debut in London to be epic in scale, and there’s no better venue than Wembley Stadium to deliver what I know will be one of the greatest events in AEW’s history. This April also marks 100 years of Warner Bros. and 100 years of Wembley Stadium – it’s a fitting time to come together for ‘AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.’”