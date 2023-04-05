AEW Dynamite April 5, 2023 Spoilers Sees Championship Change Hands!

Dax and Cash used quick back and forth tags, showing their trademark tandem offense. Cash hit a sliding dropkick on Austin. Colten cracked Cash with a dropkick as Austin Gunn held Cash’s boot.

Colten used a knee lift lariat combo on Cash for a near fall. Behind the ref’s back, Austin choked Cash Wheeler.

Dax tagged in and hammered away at the Gunns.

“It’s one man against two right now,” said Tony Schiavone.

Dax took down Colten with a short arm lariat. Dax rolled up Austin with an inside cradle for a near fall. FTR DDT’ed Austin.

Dax and Cash nailed Austin with a spike piledriver for a two-count! FTR planted Austin with their finisher and went for the pin but Colten pulled Austin out of the ring!

Cash Wheeler had a backslide on Austin for a near fall. Austin blasted Cash with a low blow, trying for the DQ on purpose, but Cash stopped ref Paul Turner from calling for the bell.

Colten tried to slide a tag title into the ring but the ref stopped it. When the ref put the belt outside the ring, Colten slid the other belt in the ring for Austin to use. Dax attempted his diving headbutt but Austin used the belt on him! Dax kicked out though!

The Gunns went for the 3:10 to Yuma but FTR rolled up the Gunns and scored a double pin!

And new AEW World Tag Team Champions…FTR!