The news was announced by AEW boss Tony Khan earlier today.

Khan noted the following.

Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now
@McGuinnessNigel is All Elite!

Nigel McGuinness is All Elite with AEW

Congratulations to Nigel McGuinness on his new gig.

