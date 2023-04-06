Marvel Comics Fall 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Will See A Schesmic Shift In The Marvel Universe With G.O.D.S. By Top X-Men Creative Team!

Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti Conceive a Grand New Design for the Marvel Universe in ‘G.O.D.S.’ An original, daring, and magnificent mythology of the Marvel Universe! Get your first look at Hickman and Schiti’s highly-anticipated mystery project, ‘G.O.D.S.,’ launching in Fall 2023.

First teased last year at San Diego Comic-Con, the time has finally come to reveal what writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti have planned for Marvel Comics. This fall, the forces at the heart of the Marvel Universe will be stunningly reimagined and evolved in a new series from two of the industry’s most brilliant minds. Over the last decade, Hickman has boldly transformed the worlds of the FANTASTIC FOUR, the AVENGERS, and the X-MEN. G.O.D.S. will mark his most ambitious undertaking to date, dramatically reshaping Marvel’s pantheon of cosmic beings and the entities behind the very fabric of reality.

Known for his outstanding work on events like EMPYRE and A.X.E. JUDGMENT DAY, acclaimed artist Valerio Schiti will join Hickman to bring forth this epic journey into the unknown. Together, along with master colorist Marte Gracia, the team will build a new Marvel mythology overflowing with daring concepts, intricate systems, and fascinating new characters, some of whom have been in action long before your favorite Marvel heroes. At last year’s New York Comic Con, fans got a glimpse at the new cast in early concept art, but who are they really? And what catastrophe finally draws them out of the shadows? Meet Wyn, a mysterious player in a war that exists outside of the orders we know and a vital member of an eons-old hierarchy that includes the omnipotent rulers of the universe such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal. After a fateful meeting with Doctor Strange, Wyn hints at something even bigger than the forces of good and evil, where the very building blocks of creation scheme and clash. It’s the beginning of a breathtaking epic at the crossroads of science and magic, one that will shatter our understanding and open our eyes to ideas beyond all that we perceive.

Fans can experience the wonder that awaits in G.O.D.S. right now in a new trailer.

A breathtaking epic at the crossroads of science and magic begins this Fall. Watch the brand-new trailer for Jonathan Hickman and @ValerioSchiti’s G.O.D.S., a grand new design for the Marvel Universe, now. pic.twitter.com/811IYJXCxY — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 29, 2023

“When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was HOUSE OF X and the other one was G.O.D.S.,” Hickman explained. “To say that I’m excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe — in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic — and revisits some characters and concepts that we’ve reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience.” “When I was given a chance to work with Jonathan on a new project, I accepted right away,” Schiti said. “Then I discovered that we would be reimagining gods in the Marvel Universe: how they work, what they do, and how they interact with each other and humanity. It’s the kind of project that makes you weak in the knees when you think about it. Luckily, Jonathan has the gift to make even the most complex stories surprisingly simple and understandable. His pitch inspired me almost immediately. The core of the story is so perfect and clear that it swept away my anxiety and turned it into a burst of creativity.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Valerio Schiti on this for the last year, and watching him bring this to life has been a total joy,” Hickman added. “G.O.D.S. is my favorite kind of Marvel comic: one that feels like something old, but pushes the Marvel Universe in an exciting new direction.” “The thing that I love the most is how the story grows, starting on the streets of New York and then taking the characters and the readers on an incredible journey with the Marvel pantheon,” Valerio continued. “We will bring you to new places, show you what was hidden though the wrinkles of reality, introduce new characters, and put a fresh spin on old ones. You think you knew the Marvel Universe? Well, we will prove you wrong!”

G.O.D.S. #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

On Sale Fall 2023

What happens when The Powers That Be meet The Natural Order of Things? You wouldn’t believe us if we told you. Be among the first to dive into this extraordinary new series on May 6 with a special preview in FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1. In the coming months, stay tuned for more news about G.O.D.S. including the main cover reveal, a new variant cover series, backup stories, and more…

Plus some interior pages via a sneak peek preview.

Intriguing.