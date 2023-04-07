DC Comics & Stargirl: The Lost Children #5 Spoilers & Review: An Hourman Returns, But Is He / It A Friend Or Foe?!

John Babos

Spoilers, Top Story

DC Comics and Stargirl: The Lost Children #5 Spoilers and Review follows.

Stargirl-logo

An Hourman Returns, But Is He / It A Friend Or Foe?!

What To Expect.

Stargirl The Lost Children #5 spoilers 0-1 Todd Nauck

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #5
Written by GEOFF JOHNS
Art and cover by TODD NAUCK
Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO
1:25 variant cover by BELEN ORTEGA
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

The battle for the fate of the Lost Children has begun as Stargirl leads a raid on the Childminder’s castle! But who has been asking the Childminder to round up these kids, and for what purpose? The buyer has arrived, and Stargirl is not ready for him!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Stargirl The Lost Children #5 spoilers 0-2 Sweeney Boo with STRIPE Stargirl The Lost Children #5 spoilers 0-3 Marguerite Sauvage

Stargirl: The Lost Children #5 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with a recap of who our lead is and what’s transpired in the first four issues of this six part limited series.

Stargirl The Lost Children #5 spoilers 1

Then we get a cool dramatis personae revealing for me just how many sidekicks are in this mini-series.

Stargirl The Lost Children #5 spoilers 2 dramatis personae

Seeing them together like this shows the sheer number of them which, to me, wasn’t readily event in the action panels from previous issues.

Stargirl The Lost Children #5 spoilers 3

Well, Childminder is capturing them or having them “nested” by her robotic nannies.

Stargirl The Lost Children #5 spoilers 5 Hourman

Elsewhere the android Hourman from DC One Million and his / its own 1990’s ongoing series has emerged as Childminder’s benefactor, but there is someone else yet to be revealed that is Hourman’s “owner”.

Stargirl The Lost Children #5 spoilers 6 Hourman

It seems Judy Garrick, the Boom, is the most powerful of the forgotten sidekicks and of keen interest to Hourman.

Stargirl The Lost Children #5 spoilers 7

Well, she frees herself and Red Arrow followed by even more sidekicks including Sparky the sidekick of the original Blue Beetle (who actually existed back in the day) plus Young Justice’s classic ally the Secret.

Stargirl The Lost Children #5 spoilers 8

The confront Hourman and Childminder, but there may be somethings the kids don’t know.

Stargirl The Lost Children #5 spoilers 9

Stargirl and her ally sidekicks join the battle too.

Stargirl The Lost Children #5 spoilers 10

Looks like Red Arrow is like the forgotten sidekicks it would be seem.

Stargirl The Lost Children #5 spoilers 11

However, is it possibe that Hourman is here to help the sidekicks?!

Stargirl The Lost Children #5 spoilers 12

Also, do we get a new super-team in the finale called the Young Justice Society?

The Pulse.

Lots of action in this penultimate issue of this mini-series. Even new sidekicks emerge like one for the Golden Age Blue Beetle. Compelling story and solid art. Entertaining and intriguing. 8 out of 10.

