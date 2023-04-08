DC Comics & Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 Spoilers & Review: Something Old, Something New, Something Beasty, Something Violet & Violent!

DC Comics and Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Something Old, Something New, Something Beasty, Something Violet and Violent!

What To Expect.

UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #1
Written by DENNIS CULVER
Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM
Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY
1:25 variant cover by DENNIS CULVER
1:50 foil variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY
Scratch-off variant covers by CHRIS BURNHAM
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

THE WORLD’S STRANGEST HEROES ARE BACK IN THE DC UNIVERSE!

After the events of Lazarus Planet, more people than ever have active metagenes! Most of these new metahumans have become misfits, shunned and imprisoned by a fearful society. They are hidden away in the dark, lost to a system that only sees them as weapons or guinea pigs—ticking time bombs that can only be defused by the Unstoppable Doom Patrol! Robotman, Elasti-Woman, and Negative Man are joined by their brand-new teammates Beast Girl and Degenerate and led by Crazy Jane’s mysterious new alter, the Chief, on a mission of saving the world by saving the monsters!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

There’s also a scratch-off variant cover by Chris Burnham with five variations including some of the other personas of Crazy Jane whose Chief personality is the Doom Patrol leader.

Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 Spoilers and Review.

After emerging in the pages of Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate #1 (full spoilers here), the Doom Patrol is in Gotham City, a city that the Robotman hates, but there is strangeness for them to confront.

Elsewhere, in Switzerland, there is some tension between former allies The Brain and General Immortus.

However, the Brain is thwarted by long-time ally Monsieur Mallah.

The Doom Patrol continue their battle in Gotham City and are joined by Batman and Robin.

The Chief and Batman kibitz in the middle of battle, but the Doom Patrol won’t stand down from their current mission to help metahumans.

In fact, Robotman is able to calm down the seeming villain of this story, a being called Degenerate, and have him stand down.

Interestingly, his super-powers is be mean?!

The Doom Patrol leaves Gotham City while Batman and Robin are happy to see them go.

The book begins to end with General Blanche recruiting Peacemaker as they orchestrate the machinations that have the Brain taking on General Immortus.

An unexpected ending with long-time ally Mallah seemingly killing the Brain?!

So you’re new six person Doom Patrol includes:

  • Crazy Jane (Chief)
  • Robotman
  • Negative Man
  • Elasti-Girl
  • Beast Girl
  • Degenerate

The Pulse.

A story that embraces the oddity and absurdity of DC’s strangest heroes. Art that suits that themes. I am intrigued. 7.5 out 10.

