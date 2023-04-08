Marvel Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Reveals Final Of Four One-Shots Chronicling X-Men: Before The Fall!

Who Are The Sinister Four Heading Into Fall Of X Event?

Marvel reports.

…X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SINISTER FOUR #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by PACO MEDINA

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 7/5 Also on sale in July, Gillen teams up with Paco Medina in X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SINISTER FOUR #1, one of four pivotal one-shots that set the stage for FALL OF X! As the nineteenth century drew to a close, the dying Nathaniel Essex unleashed four clones of himself into the world. They’ve been haunting it ever since, while lurking in the shadows. We know what Sinister has been up to. What about the others? In this issue, we delve into their past… and discover their latest atrocity. When they start to… date?

The other three one-shots where as follows.

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SONS OF X #1

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 5/3 Witness a battle between two titans of the X-Universe in X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SONS OF X #1, written by Si Spurrier and drawn by Phil Noto. A man of innumerable personalities and powers vs. the most powerful artificial intelligence in this universe: Legion vs. Nimrod! With Nightcrawler in Orchis’ clutches, David Haller and his allies will have to confront the mastermind who destroyed Warlock and nearly took Krakoa with him. But Nightcrawler is not himself… and Legion’s allies aren’t all they seem to be either.

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by LUCA PIZZARI

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 6/28 It’s the long-awaited return of Apocalypse in X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE #1, written by Al Ewing and drawn by Luca Pizzari. Not seen since the shocking ending of X OF SWORDS, Apocalypse and his family have battled for survival in the harsh land of Amenth. Do they rule over this twisted world or do its demonic inhabitants rule them? And how has Apocalypse felt about the choices the Quiet Council has made in his absence?

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – MUTANTS’ FIRST STRIKE #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by VALENTINA PINTI

Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

On Sale 6/7 It’s a mutant mystery for the ages in X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – MUTANTS’ FIRST STRIKE #1, written by Steve Orlando and drawn by Valentina Pinti. A deadly mutant attacks an innocent small town, but nothing is what it seems. Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Bishop are tasked with a routine mission, but as they dig deeper, they uncover a hidden truth that will send shockwaves through mutantkind.

The Fall of X is almost here.