DC Comics & Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent #2 Spoilers & Review: A Shocking Death & An Emotional Debut!

John Babos

Spoilers

DC Comics and Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent #2 Spoilers and Review follows.

Adventures of Superman Jon Kent logo electric blue superman shield

A Shocking Death and An Emotional Debut!

What To Expect.

Adventure of Superman Jon Kent #2 spoilers 0-1 Clayton Henry

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #2
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY
Variant cover by ZU ORZU
Variant cover by TIAGO DA SILVA
1:25 variant cover by MIKE PERKINS
1:50 foil variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY
Superman variant cover by JOHN TIMMS
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Kal-Els across the Multiverse are being murdered…and the culprit is the man who stole Jon Kent’s childhood!
Jon is joined by Earth-2’s Superman, Val-Zod, and a surprise third hero to try to stop Ultraman’s killing spree. But when Jon comes face-to-face with the man who tortured him and kept him imprisoned, he discovers an even greater threat!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Adventure of Superman Jon Kent #2 spoilers 0-1 Zu Orzu Adventure of Superman Jon Kent #2 spoilers 0-3 Tiago Da Silva Adventure of Superman Jon Kent #2 spoilers 0-4 John Timms Adventure of Superman Jon Kent #2 spoilers 0-5 Mike Perkins

Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent #2 Spoilers and Review.

We open the past when Jon Kent was a boy held captive by Ultraman.

Adventure of Superman Jon Kent #2 spoilers 1 Ultraman

He was Earth 3’s evil Superman, and member of the Crime Syndicate, who kidnapped Earth 0’s Jon Kent.

Adventure of Superman Jon Kent #2 spoilers 2 Earth 2 JSA

In modern times, Earth 2’s Justice Society – it’s Val-Zod Superman and Lois Lane Red Tornado – are teaming with the Jon Kent Superman to deal with the threat of Earth 3’s Ultraman.

Adventure of Superman Jon Kent #2 spoilers 3 Earth 2 JSA

He is going from world to world in the multiverse and killing Kal-El Supermen.

Adventure of Superman Jon Kent #2 spoilers 4 Earth 3 Ultraman Earth 2 JSA

He’s also on the world that they arrived on and sends Val-Zod and a damaged Red Tornado to the Phantom Zone – the very device they brought, but dropped when he attacked.

Adventure of Superman Jon Kent #2 spoilers 5 Earth 3 Ultraman Earth 2 JSA

Jon Kent again inexplicably gains lightning powers that appears to subdue Ultraman.

Adventure of Superman Jon Kent #2 spoilers 6 Ultraman

However, it also tires out Jon Kent quite severely.

Adventure of Superman Jon Kent #2 spoilers 7 Ultraman

That leaves him vulnerable to Ultraman, who regained consciousness, but the helpless Jon Kent is “helped” by this world’s Superman.

Adventure of Superman Jon Kent #2 spoilers 8 Ultraman vs Injustice Superman

This is the world of Injustice and its Superman killed Earth 3’s Ultraman and can tell who the parents of Jon Kent are!

Adventure of Superman Jon Kent #2 spoilers 9 Injustice Superman

The Pulse.

An action-packed issue with equal measures of intrigue and emotion. Did not see the Earth 2 development or the shocking death coming. Solid art. 8.5 out of 10.

