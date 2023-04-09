DC Comics & Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent #2 Spoilers & Review: A Shocking Death & An Emotional Debut!

DC Comics and Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent #2 Spoilers and Review follows.

A Shocking Death and An Emotional Debut!

What To Expect.

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #2

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant cover by ZU ORZU

Variant cover by TIAGO DA SILVA

1:25 variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

1:50 foil variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Superman variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) Kal-Els across the Multiverse are being murdered…and the culprit is the man who stole Jon Kent’s childhood!

Jon is joined by Earth-2’s Superman, Val-Zod, and a surprise third hero to try to stop Ultraman’s killing spree. But when Jon comes face-to-face with the man who tortured him and kept him imprisoned, he discovers an even greater threat!

Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent #2 Spoilers and Review.

We open the past when Jon Kent was a boy held captive by Ultraman.

He was Earth 3’s evil Superman, and member of the Crime Syndicate, who kidnapped Earth 0’s Jon Kent.

In modern times, Earth 2’s Justice Society – it’s Val-Zod Superman and Lois Lane Red Tornado – are teaming with the Jon Kent Superman to deal with the threat of Earth 3’s Ultraman.

He is going from world to world in the multiverse and killing Kal-El Supermen.

He’s also on the world that they arrived on and sends Val-Zod and a damaged Red Tornado to the Phantom Zone – the very device they brought, but dropped when he attacked.

Jon Kent again inexplicably gains lightning powers that appears to subdue Ultraman.

However, it also tires out Jon Kent quite severely.

That leaves him vulnerable to Ultraman, who regained consciousness, but the helpless Jon Kent is “helped” by this world’s Superman.

This is the world of Injustice and its Superman killed Earth 3’s Ultraman and can tell who the parents of Jon Kent are!

The Pulse.

An action-packed issue with equal measures of intrigue and emotion. Did not see the Earth 2 development or the shocking death coming. Solid art. 8.5 out of 10.