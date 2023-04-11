DC Comics & Batman Incorporated #7 Spoilers: Joker Inc. Arc Debuts With A BIG Death!

DC Comics and Batman Incorporated #7 Spoilers follows.

Joker Inc. Arc Debuts With A BIG Death!

What To Expect.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #7

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

1:25 variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/11/23 No one is safe as Professor Pyg continues his warpath across Gotham. Meanwhile, Ghost-Maker has the worst Gotham has to offer in his grasp and must decide whether to keep his promise to Bruce or end their reign of terror—for good. Can Batman Inc. find Pyg in time to save the city? Will Ghost-Maker fall back into his old ways? Guest-starring Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and more of Gotham’s finest. And as if that weren’t enough—the road to Joker Inc. begins here!

Batman Incorporated #7 Spoilers.

While the first in-comic tease of Joker Inc. came in Batman Incorporated #5 (full spoilers here), it was unclear if they killed the Bat-Man of China; no Joker Inc. tease was included in Batman Inc. #6.

In this issue, Batman Incorporated #6, it is more pronounced as a Joker Inc. was hoping to kill two Batmen, but only got Man-of-Bats, but not his son Little Raven to end the issue.

Joker Inc.’s Dusty Bronco, who gets the variant cover treatment this issue, is the culprit.

The Joker Inc. arc is teased to begin next issue.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #8

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:25 variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by ISAAC GOODHART

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) What’s Batman without the Joker? Why does Batman get to have Batmen all over the world, when Joker only has Gotham? Well, the end of Batman’s global monopoly is approaching. The Joker is here to disrupt his enterprise with the launch of Joker Incorporated! Australia gets a Joker! China gets a Joker! England gets a Joker! Australia gets a Joker! Argentina gets a Joker! France gets a Joker! Everyone gets a Joker!

Buckle up!