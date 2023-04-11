WWE Raw April 11, 2023 Spoilers Sees Championship Change Hands!

WWE reports.

Following a mysterious attack on [actual champion] Lita backstage earlier in the night, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan battled Becky Lynch and her substitute tag team partner Trish Stratus in an explosive showdown for the gold. Although The Man delivered a Manhandle Slam, Rodriguez made the save by pulling the titleholder out of the ring. Meanwhile, Stratus attempted a Chick Kick in the ring, but Liv ducked out of the way and rolled up the WWE Hall of Famer for the quick pin to earn the titles for her and Raquel!