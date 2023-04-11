WWE Raw April 11, 2023 Spoilers Sees Championship Change Hands!

WWE Raw April 11, 2023 Spoilers Sees Championship Change Hands!

…Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan def. Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Following a mysterious attack on [actual champion] Lita backstage earlier in the night, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan battled Becky Lynch and her substitute tag team partner Trish Stratus in an explosive showdown for the gold. Although The Man delivered a Manhandle Slam, Rodriguez made the save by pulling the titleholder out of the ring. Meanwhile, Stratus attempted a Chick Kick in the ring, but Liv ducked out of the way and rolled up the WWE Hall of Famer for the quick pin to earn the titles for her and Raquel!

The action didn’t stop there. Moments after losing the titles to Rodriguez and Morgan, Stratus launched a surprise attack on The Man and left her down and out in the ring…

Heel turn for Trish Stratus and a likely program with Becky Lynch, but how will Lita fit in?

