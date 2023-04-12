Could the Miami Dolphins Be the NFL’s Suprise Team This Season?

American Football fans are counting down the days until the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off on September 7. The offseason is a time when fans of the 32 teams are full of optimism for the upcoming campaign, and supporters of the Miami Dolphins, in particular, have high hopes for the 2023 season.

Last season was a rollercoaster ride for the army of loyal Miami Dolphins fans. After winning their opening three fixtures, including an impressive result against the then Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins slumped to three consecutive defeats. Head coach Mike McDaniel, in his first season at the helm, worked wonders behind the scenes and guided his young Dolphins to five wins in a row, meaning they went into December with an 8-3 record.

A Late Season Collapse

The best sports betting sites sat up and took notice of the Dolphins’ impressive form, but they need not have worried because the Dolphins collapsed during the second half of the season, ultimately finishing with a 9-8 record. Although the Dolphins qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Buffalo Bills defeated them 31-34 in the Wild Card Playoffs, prematurely ending the Dolphins’ season. Why are Dolphins fans optimistic about the 2023 season after witnessing such inconsistency last year?

The Miami Dolphins showed glimpses of their capabilities during the 2022 NFL season. Much maligned quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who many pundits believed was surplus to requirements at Miami, showed the football world why he was so highly rated during his college days with Alamaba. The Dolphins generated 0.13 expected points per play with Tagovailoa on the field, slightly more than the 0.12 the Bills did with superstar Josh Allen on the field.

An Offense to Worry Even the Best NFL Defenses

Tagovailoa missed four regular season games through injury after twice suffering from the ill effects of concussions. Despite finding himself in the treatment room more than he would have liked, Tagovailoa enjoyed his best-ever season for passing yards (3,548), average passing yards (8.9), and passing rating (105.5). Had Tagovailoa stayed fit throughout the season, there is no doubt the Dolphins would have finished with a much better win-loss record.

In Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, Tagovailoa has two wide receivers capable of causing all sorts of problems for the opposition. Waddle is entering his third pro season and looks to improve with each game he plays. Hill is supremely talented and enjoyed career-best figures for receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710) during 2022.

A New-Look Defensive Unit

The Dolphins’ defense let the team down on several occasions in 2022, but the management team has acted to rectify that fact. Over the course of last season, the Dolphins ranked 24th in points allowed per game and 27th in passing yards allowed per game, which is unacceptable for a team with Super Bowl dreams.

General manager Chris Grier sacked Josh Boyer and hired Vic Fangio as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator. Fangio has 33 seasons of NFL experience and is known for creating defenses consistently ranked in the top five in major categories. The Dolphins have also parted company with safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie, and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.

With a new-look defense and the attack-minded McDaniel going for the win in every game, the Dolphins will ruffle a few feathers in 2023. The Dolphins need to improve their rushing game, which ranked 25th last year, but Myles Gaskin and Raheem Mostert are capable of 1,000+ seasons. Strength in depth is a worry for the Dolphins, particularly at quarterback, something highlighted when Tagovailoa was unavailable last season. Super Bowl glory may be a step too far for the Dolphins in 2023, but they will have a say in where the Vince Lombardi trophy calls home, that is for sure.