DC Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Return Of Batman Beyond Series!

DC Comics reports:

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO GOTHIC – COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING AND MAX DUNBAR REUNITE FOR THE SEQUEL TO THE SMASH HIT BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR!

DEBUT ISSUE ARRIVES AT PARTICIPATING COMIC BOOK SHOPS AND DIGITAL RETAILERS TUESDAY, JULY 25 The dark, moody, and futuristic streets of Neo-Gotham and its protector return this summer in an all-new series by co-writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, with artist Max Dunbar, in Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic!

Terry McGinnis defeated the evil A.I. controlling Neo-Gotham and asserted himself as the one true Batman, but his next battle will bring him to the remains of Old Gotham. Children are going missing and being swallowed by the city’s old bones.

Batman Beyond will have to go underground, led by a mysterious splicer named Kyle the Catboi, to find the children and confront the city’s buried sins. What happened to the green of the city?

What happened to magic? And what villains never left old Gotham?

Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic #1 features a main cover by series artist Dunbar, with open to buy variant covers by Christian Ward and Ejikure, with a 1 in 25 ratio variant cover by Belén Ortega and a 1 in 50 ratio variant cover by Dike Ruan. Check your local comic book shop for further details and pre-ordering.

Cool.