DC Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Writer Mark Waid With FOUR Series!

In addition to Mark Waid’s two ongoing series with interior artist Dan Mora, Batman/Superman: World’s Finest and Shazam, comes two more series as reported by DC Comics.

DC ANNOUNCES TWO NEW SERIES FROM MARK WAID

Mark Waid and Bryan Hitch Reunite for Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor DC Black Label Miniseries

A Modern Retelling of the Early Adventures of the Original Teen Titans from Mark Waid and Emanuela Lupacchino in World’s Finest: Teen Titans

Superstar writer Mark Waid (Superman: Birthright) is reteaming with JLA Artist Bryan Hitch for a three-issue DC Black Label miniseries, Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor. Superman’s biggest foe is dying, and the Man of Steel will travel across worlds, dimensions, and time to find the cure for him—but why? Waid is also expanding his smash-hit World’s Finest series with World’s Finest: Teen Titans, a modern retelling of the early adventures of the Teen Titans featuring artwork by Emanuela Lupacchino (Wonder Woman).

In the three-issue DC Black Label series Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor, Superman learns Lex Luthor is dying—and wants the Man of Steel to help him find the cure for whatever is causing his rapid decline.

While the world wants to say good riddance to Luthor, Superman will go to the ends of the universe, through different dimensions, and across time to save his foe.

But just why does he want to save the person who’s spent his life trying to destroy him? And will he even be able to find the solution?

“For the first time, Superman’s fighting the tide of public opinion, embarking on a mission that billions of people outright oppose.

But he has his reasons—partly because of who he is, but partly because of a debt he feels he owes—and readers of Superman: Birthright might already guess what that perceived debt is,” said Waid. “Together, Superman and Lex are racing the clock in search of a cure as they travel the breadth of the super-universe, from Atlantis to Kandor to the Phantom Zone, all spectacularly reimagined by Bryan Hitch.”

Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor #1 will be available at local comics shops on July 25, and the series will release a new issue every other month. The first issue features a main cover and interior artwork by Bryan Hitch, with inks by superstar artist Kevin Nowlan and colors by David Baron, and soon-to-be-revealed open-to-order variants by Kevin Nowlan and Chris Samnee, a 1:25 variant by Yanick Paquette, and a 1:50 variant by Evan “Doc” Shaner.

World’s Finest: Teen Titans is spinning out of the pages of the runaway hit Batman/Superman: World’s Finest and features a modern retelling of the early adventures of the original Teen Titans!

Led by Robin, the Boy Wonder, a new super-team has burst onto the scene—meet the Teen Titans, DC’s grooviest group full of super-teens with super-problems.

When they’re not fighting alongside their Justice League mentors, they’re managing their image and cultivating the rabid fan base that helps them save the world…as, all the while, a danger from the shadows intends to tear these friends apart before they ever reach the big time.

Before they were the Titans of the DCU, they were the Teen Titans, and you won’t want to miss this fresh take on their origins.

“I’ve had so much fun writing the Teen Titans in Batman/Superman: World’s Finest that DC asked for more, and I couldn’t be happier,” said Waid. “Taking our cue from the main World’s Finest book, the series is set in the not-too-distant past, when Robin led the team—including Bumblebee and Mal Duncan—as they answered calls for help from kids worldwide and dealt with their celebrity status.

The real fun for the wonderful Ema Lupacchino and me is revealing many surprising secrets about who each of the Titans really is. Even longtime readers will be stunned by these untold revelations.”

World’s Finest: Teen Titans #1 will be available at local comic shops on July 11 featuring interior artwork by Emanuela Lupacchino, a main and 1:100 cover by Chris Samnee, open-to-order variants by Evan “Doc” Shaner and Jim Cheung, a 1:25 variant by W. Scott Forbes, a 1:50 variant by Lupacchino, a special foil variant by Cheung, and a blank sketch cover.

