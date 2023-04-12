Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees New Uncanny Avengers Series Launch As Part of X-Men Fall Of X Event After FCBD 2023 Debut!

Marvel reports.

Gerry Duggan and Javier Garrón’s new ‘Uncanny Avengers’ series will bring together a new team in the wake of attacks on the U.S. and Krakoan governments.

THE FALL OF X will be a major turning point for the X-Men franchise that will see huge changes in current ongoing X-titles and the launch of multiple exciting new series! The devastating events of the Hellfire Gala and the tragic circumstances of FALL OF X calls for the return of the Uncanny Avengers.

This August, the Avengers’ Unity Squad will return in a new run of UNCANNY AVENGERS written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Javier Garrón. Innocent people and world leaders are dead after simultaneous attacks on the U.S. and Krakoan governments, and that means one thing: it’s time for a new squad of Avengers.

False flag attacks meant to whip up anti-mutant hysteria are unfolding and hey, some of Steve Rogers’ best friends are mutants. Marvel’s new unity squad will include Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke, and Penance. This powerhouse new team must solve the mystery of who the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is—and stop his team of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war.

“Everything we’ve been working towards in our third act is coming to a head this summer,” Duggan told fans in a video message during Marvel Unlimited’s X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event. “The Uncanny Avengers have existed to provide an example of unity between humanity and mutantdom, and they will need to work extra hard at that now as relationships and friendships have frayed in the events of FALL OF X.”