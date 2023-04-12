Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees X-Men Fall Of X Event Swallow The Immortal X-Men & X-Men Red!

Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees X-Men Fall Of X Event Swallow The Immortal X-Men and X-Men Red!

This builds on the earlier brand new titles Marvel anounced for Fall Of X in August 2023.

Marvel reports.

Check out the covers and learn more about ‘Immortal X-Men’ #14 and ‘X-Men Red’ #14, on sale in August!

In July’s X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1, the future of the mutant nation of Krakoa will be threatened like never before as its greatest enemies gather together to deliver a devastating strike! In the aftermath, the X-Men titles will enter a period of unrest, uncertainty, and excitement known as the FALL OF X!

The new era will give birth to thrilling new titles as well as launch extraordinary new story arcs in continuing series. Over the last few weeks, fans have learned about what awaits in X-MEN, UNCANNY AVENGERS, INVINCIBLE IRON MAN, ASTONISHING ICEMAN, DARK X-MEN, and REALM OF X, and now it’s time to see what FALL OF X will bring to two of X-Men hottest titles: Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck’s IMMORTAL X-MEN and Al Ewing’s X-MEN RED.

On sale in August, IMMORTAL X-MEN #14 and X-MEN RED #14 both herald just how dark mutantkind’s horizon is. Once depicting the shady backstabbing and clever power plays of Krakoa’s leaders, IMMORTAL X-MEN #14 shows the Quiet Council has been reduced to a single member while X-MEN RED #14 hints that Apocalypse’s long-awaited return from Amenth may make matters far, far worse…