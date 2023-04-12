Star Trek: Picard Final Season 3 Showrunner Teases Sequel Series Star Trek: Legacy?!

Showrunner Terry Matalas noted the following on Twitter recently.

He elaborated on this further during during his Inglorious Treksperts GalaxyCon panel.

…At the end of [Star Trek: Picard] season 3, it’s narratively right in that it closes a lot of narrative loops…

…Look, I love this time period in Star Trek, the 25th century. I always view it as the present day in Star Trek, for me. It’s where we all left off. And the way we leave this season is a passing of the torch from the last generation to the next…

…I would certainly love [Star Trek: Legacy / any spin-off] to happen. We certainly leave it so that you can do that…

…Boy, wouldn’t you want to check in with the Klingon Empire? Wouldn’t you want to check in with Deep Space Nine [Star Trek: DS9] and The Doctor [Star Trek: Voyager] and everything that went on with the Berman-verse? So that’s kind of where I see is to explore the galaxy and sort of get back to the Next Gen roots of storytelling is what I would see as a kind of version of Star Trek I’d like to see, with this group of characters that we’re seeing. I don’t want to talk too much about them although I think you could guess as to who I would like to see. And by the way, I think that includes a great deal of some of these legacy characters who I think have never been better…