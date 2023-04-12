Star Trek: Picard Final Season 3 Showrunner Teases Sequel Series Star Trek: Legacy?!

John Babos

News

Star Trek Legacy logo

Showrunner Terry Matalas noted the following on Twitter recently.

Star Trek Picard Showrunner talks Star Trek Legacy

He elaborated on this further during during his Inglorious Treksperts GalaxyCon panel.

…At the end of [Star Trek: Picard] season 3, it’s narratively right in that it closes a lot of narrative loops…

…Look, I love this time period in Star Trek, the 25th century. I always view it as the present day in Star Trek, for me. It’s where we all left off. And the way we leave this season is a passing of the torch from the last generation to the next…

…I would certainly love [Star Trek: Legacy / any spin-off] to happen. We certainly leave it so that you can do that…

…Boy, wouldn’t you want to check in with the Klingon Empire? Wouldn’t you want to check in with Deep Space Nine [Star Trek: DS9] and The Doctor [Star Trek: Voyager] and everything that went on with the Berman-verse? So that’s kind of where I see is to explore the galaxy and sort of get back to the Next Gen roots of storytelling is what I would see as a kind of version of Star Trek I’d like to see, with this group of characters that we’re seeing. I don’t want to talk too much about them although I think you could guess as to who I would like to see. And by the way, I think that includes a great deal of some of these legacy characters who I think have never been better…

Right now, Star Trek: Legacy, or any Star Trek: Picard spin-off, are  not being worked by Terry Matalas.

…I don’t work for Star Trek right now. We are not developing anything. I know that Star Trek came back to life because of the fans. They get to decide…

Star Trek Picard Season 3 cast Final Season Red Carpet

Interesting.

News
