DC Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Knight Terrors Engulf Dawn Of DC!

HORROR INVADES THE DC UNIVERSE IN KNIGHT TERRORS

What Goes Bump in the Night for a Super-Villain?

As first announced at ComicsPRO, horror is invading the DC Universe this summer with the publishing event, Knight Terrors. The next Dawn of DC milestone event takes place in July and August and will feature a host of two-issue miniseries, each spotlighting a DC Super Hero or Super-Villain confronting their worst nightmares in a “Nightmare Realm.”

DC is today unveiling details of the main Knight Terrors miniseries as well as all of the superstar creative teams on the Super-Villain miniseries.

Kicking off the line-wide event is the oversize special Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 from Joshua Williamson (Superman) and Howard Porter (The Flash). When Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies inside the Hall of Justice, their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and directly to a new villain called Insomnia, who uses his powers to engulf every single hero and villain in their own dark and twisted nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero—Deadman!

Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 is available at local comics shops on July 4 and will feature art, a main cover, a 1:666 signed variant, and a Darkest Hour variant cover by Howard Porter. The one-shot special issue will also feature open-to-order variant covers by Jae Lee and Francesco Mattina, a 1:25 variant by Riccardo Federici, a 1:50 by Ejikure, and a 1:100 by Jae Lee.

DC Comics also revealed some interior page preview art for Knight Terrors: First Blood #1.

The main Knight Terrors story will take place over four issues written by Williamson with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli (The Joker), Stefano Nesi and Caspar Wijngaard (Home Sick Pilots), in which Boston Brand—a.k.a. Deadman—serves as the supernatural tour guide!

Following the events of Knight Terrors: First Blood #1, everyone in the world is trapped inside their nightmares, and Batman and Deadman are trying to figure out who Insomnia really is…

…and why he wants revenge on the heroes of the DC Universe! Knight Terrors #1 is available at comics shops on July 11 with…

…variant covers by Francesco Mattina and Alex Maleev, a 1:25 variant by Evan “Doc” Shaner, a 1:50 by Alex Maleev, a 1:100 by Ivan Reis, and a Darkest Hour cover by Reis.

DC Comics also revealed some interior page preview art for Knight Terrors #1.

As well, as a few more variant covers, versions of other covers, for Knight Terrors #1.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for the adventures to continue, as Knight Terrors #2 hits stands on July 25.

Wesley Dodds, the Sandman, teams up with Batman and Deadman to uncover one of his oldest cases, which haunted him until the day he died.

The trio are pointed in the direction of the Nightmare Stone, but Insomnia has unleashed his army, the Sleepless Knights, to hunt them down.

Knight Terrors #2 will feature a cover by Ivan Reis and Danny Miki, open-to-order variants by Francesco Mattina and Mahmud Asrar, a 1:25 variant by Jeff Spokes, a 1:50 by Ivan Reis, and a 1:100 by Asrar. Reis is also providing a Darkest Hour variant.

DC Comics didn’t reveal any interior page preview art for Knight Terrors #2, but they did reveal one additional variant covers which is a version of another cover.

When you’re the Clown Prince of Crime, what kind of nightmare do you have? Working a nine-to-five office job!

How will the Joker handle meetings that could have been emails?! Why did management cancel bring-your-child-to-work day?!

Who will want to make small talk at the coffee machine?! What is Alexis going to pick for lunch?!

And who is the masked madman terrorizing Gotham at night?!

Knight Terrors: The Joker #1 is available on July 4, written by Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing author Matthew Rosenberg and featuring art and main cover by Stefano Raffaele (GCPD: The Blue Wall).

This first of two issues includes open-to-order variants by Francesco Mattina and Simone Bianchi as well as a 1:25 variant by Alan Quah, a 1:50 by Ryan Brown, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

It’s another absolutely gorgeous and serene day in Pamela Isley’s lovely little new neighborhood in Knight Terrors: Poison Ivy #1 by Poison Ivy writer/artist team G. Willow Wilson and Atagun Ilhan!

Everything and everyone here is wall-to-wall smiles!

Nothing ever goes wrong, everyone is friends, and best of all, it’s made just for Ivy with lots and lots of love.

Now, Pammy, don’t frown, don’t fuss, and don’t fret—just because this wasn’t what you thought you wanted, that doesn’t mean it won’t fit you like a glove!

Have some pie, dear, don’t think too hard, and just smile.

Knight Terrors: Poison Ivy #1 hits comics shops on July 4 with a main cover by Jessica Fong, open-to-order variants by Leirix and Jamie McKelvie, a 1:25 variant by Nimit Malavia, and a 1:50 variant by Jessica Dalva. Dustin Nguyen will also provide a Midnight variant cover.

Catwoman murdered Valmont, the man she loved, in order to save the other man she loved, Batman.

She broke Batman’s one rule, and he will never forgive her for it, but Selina prays to Sister Zero for forgiveness and to wake up from the Nightmare Realm.

Knight Terrors: Catwoman #1 is available on July 18 from Catwoman series writer Tini Howard and artist Leila Leiz (Mother of Madness).

The first issue features a main cover and a 1:50 variant by Leiz, open-to-order variants by Tula Lotay and Corin Howell, a 1:25 variant by Dani, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

DC Comics didn’t reveal any interior page preview art for Knight Terrors: Catwoman #1, but they did reveal one additional variant covers which is a version of another cover.

Harley Quinn finds herself in a world beyond both the waking world and that of dreams in Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1 from Harley Quinn series writer Tini Howard and artist Hayden Sherman (Detective Comics).

Harley’s nightmare world is one where her every choice creates a series of infinitely rippling profane reverberations.

Plus, Leah Williams and Ben Templesmith help Harley crack a cosmic-mystery night terror in their backup story!

Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1 is available on July 25 and features a main cover by Sherman, open-to-order variants by Jenny Frison and Tula Lotay, a 1:25 variant by Caspar Wijngaard, a 1:50 variant by Harley Quinn artist Sweeney Boo, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

DC Comics didn’t reveal any interior page preview art for Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1, but they did reveal a few more variant covers.

Black Adam is defending Kahndaq from a border assault when the deadly nightmare wave sweeps the planet, putting all people into the nightmare realm!

But what are his deepest, darkest nightmares?

What horror can put fear into the heart of Black Adam?!

Knight Terrors: Black Adam #1 arrives in comic shops on July 4. It is written and drawn by Jeremy Haun (Constantine) with a main and 1:50 cover by Haun, open-to-order variant covers by Christian Ward and Tiago da Silva, a 1:25 variant by Karl Kerschl, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

DC Comics didn’t reveal any interior page preview art for Knight Terrors: Black Adam #1, but they did reveal a few more variant covers including one that is a version of another cover.

Deep in an abandoned Kobra safe house is a device able to access the dream powers of John Dee, a.k.a. Doctor Destiny.

As heroes across the world succumb to nightmares, Angel Breaker wants it.

Now, to infiltrate a hall of horrors, she’ll need the help of a professional thief—the man known as Raptor.

But Angel Breaker and Raptor aren’t exactly friends.

Can the mysterious merc trust a man who feels nothing but grudges as the strange pair encounter a horror as old as the Coda Sisterhood and even more dangerous?

Written by Tim Seeley (Superman vs. Lobo), with art by Acky Bright (DC vs. Vampires), Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker #1 is available on July 25 with a main cover and 1:50 variant by Matteo Lolli, open-to-order variants by Ivan Tao and Leirix, a 1:25 variant by Chuma Hill, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

DC Comics didn’t reveal any interior page preview art for Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker #1, but they did reveal one additional variant covers which is a version of another cover.

Alexis Kaye, a.k.a. Punchline, has no fears…or so she’d have you believe!

They will be pried out of her in the nightmare world where she’s being hunted, and she’ll be forced to face her deepest, darkest nightmare in true horror-movie fashion!

Knight Terrors: Punchline #1 is available on July 18 from writer Danny Lore (Multiversity: Teen Justice) and artist Lucas Meyer (Titans United: Bloodpact). It will feature a main cover and 1:50 variant by Gleb Melnikov, open-to-order variants by Ben Oliver and Otto Schmidt, a 1:25 variant by Tony Shasteen, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

DC Comics didn’t reveal any interior page preview art for Knight Terrors: Punchline #1, but they did reveal a few more variant covers including one that is a version of another cover.

Fans can get a preview of what is to come in Knight Terrors on Free Comic Book Day, May 6, with the Dawn of DC Knight Terrors Free Comic Book Day Special Edition. Joshua Williamson is teaming up with Howard Porter and legendary comics artist Chris Bachalo (Doctor Strange, Deadpool) to show what haunts Damian Wayne’s dreams. After a long night of crime-fighting with his father, Batman, Damian sleeps but horrors invade his teenage dreams. Damian has seen a lot, but there is something different about this nightmare.

Details on what gives superheroes nightmares will be revealed tomorrow today!

