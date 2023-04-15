DC Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Knight Terrors Ensnare The Super-Heroes Of Dawn Of DC!

Building on the massive impact the Knight Terrors event will have on its super-villains, DC Comics reports on its larger impact.

KNIGHT TERRORS COME FOR DC SUPER HEROES THIS SUMMER What Scares a Man Who Can Fly?

Following yesterday’s reveal of the kind of nightmares that could only haunt a Super-Villain, today DC is unveiling the Knight Terrors facing Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Titans, and more this summer. The Dawn of DC horror-focused event will take over the publishing line in July and August with two-issue miniseries that each feature a DC Super Hero or Super-Villain confronting their worst nightmares in a “Nightmare Realm.” Knight Terrors: Batman

Ever since becoming Batman, Bruce Wayne has been a creature of the night.

But now, trapped in the Nightmare Realm, Bruce is stalked by the horror he’s created!

Can he escape before his own nightmares pull him deeper into the darkness?

Available on July 4, Knight Terrors: Batman #1 is written by Joshua Williamson (Superman) with art and main cover by Guillem March (The Joker).

The issue will feature backup art by David Lafuente, open-to-order variants by Francesco Mattina and Puppeteer Lee, a 1:25 variant by Kael Ngu, a 1:50 variant by Dan Mora, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman After investigating an alarming intrusion at the now-defunct Hall of Justice, Wonder Woman and her unexpected new ally, Detective Chimp, suddenly find themselves in a world where their worst nightmares come to life.

Who could possibly defeat these things that go bump in the night? The Justice League Dark!

The Amazon Princess reunites with her old team to save the world from a sweet dream turned into a beautiful nightmare.

Plus, Queen Nubia finds herself trapped in the Well of Souls! Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #1 is written by Josie Campbell (The New Champion of Shazam!) and Stephanie Williams (Action Comics) with art by Juan Ferreyra (The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive) and Meghan Hetrick (DC/RWBY).

Available at local comic shops on July 18, it features open-to-order variants by Francesco Mattina and Inhyuk Lee, a 1:25 variant by Tony Harris, a 1:50 design variant by Dan Mora, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

Knight Terrors: Superman Clark Kent knows why he’s been pulled into the Nightmare Realm and goes in search of his family and friends, but that journey takes him to the haunted Nightly Planet, where he is confronted by the Super-Reaper!

In the waking world, Superman was midflight when he was hit by the nightmare wave, and where he crash-lands will surprise you!

Superman series writer Joshua Williamson and artist Tom Reilly (Batman: The Adventures Continue) bring you Knight Terrors: Superman #1.

This issue will be available at local comic shops on July 18 with a main cover by Gleb Melnikov, open-to-order variants by Francesco Mattina and Christian Ward, a 1:25 variant by Filya Bratukhin, a 1:50 design variant by Dan Mora, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

DC Comics unveiled a few more variant covers for Knight Terrors: Superman #1 too.

Knight Terrors: Action Comics Power Girl faces off against herself and the Super-Twins are being hunted by Cyborg Superman in Knight Terrors: Action Comics #1, written by Leah Williams and Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) with art by Vasco Georgiev (DC’s Legion of Bloom) and Mico Suayan (Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity).

Paige may have narrowly escaped the grasp of the devious Johnny Sorrow, but all of that was just a warm-up for the real villain inside.

Meanwhile, the Super-Twins are lost in a terrifying dreamscape and being hunted by a nightmare version of their own adopted father, the murderous Cyborg Superman.

Can Superboy, Kong Kenan, and the Steel family find the twins in time to save them, or will they join his bloody list of victims?

Knight Terrors: Action Comics #1 will be available on July 25 with a main cover by Rafa Sandoval, open-to-order variants by Mico Suayan and Gerald Parel, a 1:25 variant by Otto Schmidt, a 1:50 variant by Meghan Hetrick, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

DC Comics unveiled an additional variant cover for Knight Terrors: Action Comics #1 as well.

Knight Terrors: Detective Comics Writer Dan Watters (Sword of Azrael) and artist Riccardo Federici (Action Comics) team up for Knight Terrors: Detective Comics #1.

Jim Gordon stumbles upon a sacred ritual held by three disciples chanting around an enchanted clock, and one of them is wearing the robotic Batsuit that Jim donned many years ago as Batman—except this metal suit seems to have been soldered directly into the flesh of the wearer!

What do these creatures want with Gotham, and why are they targeting Jim’s daughter, Babs, too?

This has to be a dream, right?

The first issue will be available at local comic shops on July 25 with a main cover by Federici, open-to-order variants by Bernard Chang and Kyle Hotz, a 1:25 variant by Cully Hamner, a 1:50 variant by Chang, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

DC Comics additionally unveiled another variant cover for Knight Terrors: Detective Comics #1 which is a version of another cover.

Knight Terrors: Nightwing Writers Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad (Wonder Woman) join artist Daniele Di Nicuolo to explore what gives Dick Grayson nightmares in Knight Terrors: Nightwing #1, available at local comic shops on July 18.

Dick wakes up in jail to realize a nightmare has come to life: he murdered someone he loves!

And the only thing making it worse is his past coming to haunt him in the form of humanoid pigs playing the characters of his childhood at Haly’s Circus, scene by scene, leading up to the night of his parents’ death.

The Batgirls try to help Nightwing figure out who framed him (or why he killed someone!), but it’s his cellmates and other unlikely villains in jail who may help him solve the mystery.

Knight Terrors: Nightwing #1 features a main cover by Di Nicuolo, open-to-order variants by Francesco Mattina and Jason Shawn Alexander, a 1:25 variant by Vasco Georgiev, a 1:50 variant by Alexander, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

Knight Terrors: Robin Dick Grayson isn’t the only Robin stuck in the Nightmare Realm.

Written by Kenny Porter (The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive) with art by Miguel Mendonça (Wonder Woman), Jason Todd and Tim Drake must fight against their own worst fears and each other as they’re forced to relive the darkest moments of their lives in Knight Terrors: Robin #1.

This issue will be available on July 11 with a main cover by Ivan Reis, open-to-order variants by James Stokoe and Liam Sharp, a 1:25 variant by Sam Wolfe Connelly, a 1:50 variant by Jorge Corona, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

DC Comics unveiled a few more variant covers for Knight Terrors: Robin #1 too.

Knight Terrors: Teen Titans After plummeting into the Nightmare Realm, the remaining members of the Titans come face-to-face with a fever dream turned reality: the Terror Titans in Knight Terrors: Teen Titans #1 by Andrew Constant (Future State: Nightwing) and Scott Godlewski (Batman vs. Robin)!

These warped versions of our heroes are prepared to do anything to become the next Justice League… even kill!

Knight Terrors: Teen Titans #1 will be available on July 25 with a main cover by Yanick Paquette, open-to-order variants by Álvaro Martínez Bueno and Christian Ward, a 1:25 variant by Tony Harris, a 1:50 variant by Jorge Corona, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

DC Comics also unveiled a few more variant covers for Knight Terrors: Teen Titans #1.

Knight Terrors: The Flash After the Flash Family freed Barry Allen from the dimension Pariah locked him in, the Scarlet Speedster was able to return home for some quality time with Iris and his other loved ones.

But when the world is plunged into the Nightmare Realm, Barry’s trapped in a different cage, and he’ll have to find a way out on his own in Knight Terrors: The Flash #1!

Written by Alex Paknadel (DC vs. Vampires) with art by Daniel Bayliss (Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green), this issue will be available on July 11 with a main cover by Werther Dell’Edera, open-to-order variants by Taurin Clarke and Daniel Bayliss, a 1:25 variant by Kyle Hotz, a 1:50 variant by Rafael Sarmento, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

DC Comics unveiled a few more variant covers for Knight Terrors: The Flash #1 too.

Knight Terrors: Shazam When the knightmare wave struck, the entire Shazamily was plunged into a terrifying landscape of their own fears.

Though no fears ran deeper than those of Mary Marvel — haunted by a twisted version of her heroic brother: TETH-SHAZAM.

Knight Terrors: Shazam #1 from Mark Waid (Batman/Superman: World’s Finest) and Roger Cruz (Robin) will be available on July 11 with a main cover by Dan Mora, open-to-order variants by Hayden Sherman and Hélène Lenoble, a 1:25 variant by Jerry Ordway, a 1:50 variant by Freddie E. Williams II, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

DC Comics also unveiled a few more variant covers for Knight Terrors: Shazam #1.

Knight Terrors: Green Lantern Something is wrong in Sector 2814, and Hal Jordan, Kilowog, and other Lanterns must find the mysterious disturbance despite a ban on any of Earth’s Green Lanterns leaving their world and Sinestro find themselves at the heart of it in Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #1.

What they discover is a planet controlled by a familiar face—the face of Hal’s greatest fear!

And, in a backup story, Sinestro finds himself thrust into a new reality that drags him into the darkest corners of his past and perhaps his future.

Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #1 features a main story by Jeremy Adams (The Flash) and a backup by Alex Segura (Secret Identity) with art by Eduardo Pansica (Nightwing), Julio Ferreira (Green Lantern), and Mario “Fox” Foccillo (Batman vs. Robin).

The issue will be available on July 11 with a main cover by Lucio Parrillo, open-to-order variants by Darick Robertson and Mike Deodato Jr., a 1:25 variant by Pete Woods, a 1:50 variant by Kelley Jones, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

DC Comics unveiled one more variant cover for Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #1 too.

Knight Terrors: Zatanna Most of the world is trapped in the Nightmare Realm.

One of the few still awake is Zatanna, who must defend her unconscious allies Wonder Woman and Detective Chimp from Insomnia’s Sleepless Knights—led by their horrifying Sleepless Queen!

But the outnumbered Zatanna can’t do it alone. She uses her magic to summon any champion that is still awake, which puts her in an unlikely team-up with one of the world’s strangest superheroes: the Unstoppable Doom Patrol’s Robotman!

Knight Terrors: Zatanna #1 will be available on July 11 featuring a story by Dennis Culver (Unstoppable Doom Patrol) and art and main cover by David Baldeon (Harley Quinn), open-to-order variants by Kendrick Lim and Mico Suayan, a 1:25 variant by Riley Rossmo, a 1:50 variant by Suayan, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

DC Comics additionally unveiled more variant covers for Knight Terrors: Zatanna #1 including a version of another cover.

Knight Terrors: Ravager Ravager is separated from Stormwatch and trapped in a nightmare world where she must protect her younger self from being consumed and corrupted by the Murder Man and his blood-crazed Slaughter Squadron in Knight Terrors: Ravager #1.

Can Ravager protect a young Rose Wilson without losing her own identity?

Why does the Murder Man seem so familiar, and how does he know so much about Rose?

Available at local comic shops on July 4, Knight Terrors: Ravager #1 is written by Ed Brisson (Batman Incorporated) with art by Dexter Soy (Suicide Squad), a main and 1:50 cover by Jeff Spokes, open-to-order variants by Francesco Mattina and Felipe Massafera, a 1:25 variant by James Stokoe, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

DC Comics also unveiled additional variant covers for Knight Terrors: Ravager #1 including a version of another cover.

Fans can get a preview of what is to come in Knight Terrors on Free Comic Book Day, May 6, with the Dawn of DC Knight Terrors Free Comic Book Day Special Edition. Joshua Williamson is teaming up with Howard Porter and legendary comics artist Chris Bachalo (Doctor Strange, Deadpool) to show what haunts Damian Wayne’s dreams. After a long night of crime-fighting with his father, Batman, Damian sleeps but horrors invade his teenage dreams. Damian has seen a lot, but there is something different about this nightmare.

Some of these look magnificently macabre.