DC Comics & Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #3 Spoilers & Review: Hooded Figure Unmasked As Shazam & Wonder Woman Converge In Penultimate Issue!

DC Comics and Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #3 Spoilers and Review follows.

Hooded Figure Unmasked As Shazam and Wonder Woman Converge In Penultimate Issue!

What To Expect.

LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #3

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, BECKY CLOONAN, and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by CIAN TORMEY, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, and ALITHA MARTINEZ

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US Is Wonder Woman responsible for the destruction wrought by the gods she’s worshipped all her life? Back in Man’s World at last, Diana sees the horrors of the gods’ war and questions all she’s done to ensure the Amazons’ survival. Is it too late to turn the tide and achieve peace? Meanwhile, Olympus itself trembles as Shazam’s wizard takes revenge on his former champion!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #3 Spoilers and Review.

Billy Batson is in prison on Olympus.

The Power of Shazam has been taken from by the Wizard Shazam, possibly under the spell of the new sole sovereign of the Greek gods Hera, who bequeathed him the powers in the first place.

Well, the macabre Hecate comes to assist him as does Yara Flor, Wonder Girl, who frees him.

Hecate disguises herself and with Wonder Girl happen upon Hera and Hermes.

The two didn’t see Shazam and think Yara Flor and her companion are looking for an intimate rendezvous spot on Olympus.

This allows the three of them to leave and are confronted by the former Queen of the Amazons Hippolyta who appears ready to help them.

Back in Washington D.C. Wonder Woman and Cheetah are confronted by Hermes and his army.

However, Etta Candy found her back-up in Steve Trevor and Siegfried.

In addition, a powered-up Shazam, presumably due to Hippolyta’s help, and Wonder Girl also join them to confront Hermes’ forces.

A battle naturally ensues.

The main story begins to end as the hooded stranger also joins Wonder Woman’s side of the battle.

And, he’s revealed to be Hermes’ brother Ares!

There’s also a back-up story focussing on Nubia the new Queen of the Amazons.

The Pulse.

Another action-packed issue, but this time the Shazam and Wonder Woman plots merge as we head into the finale later this month. Cool reveal of the masked figure, but sadly now amped-up Wizard Shazam. Nonetheless, I remain curious how this series reshuffles DC’s deities deck for Dawn of DC. The back-up story didn’t seem that relevant to the overall story and didn’t capture my interest. Decent art on both stories though. 7 out of 10 based on the strength of the main story.