DC Comics July 2023 & August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Dawn Of DC New Series Teased! Updated Dawn Of DC Checklist!

Dawn of DC logo orange DC Comics logo

In this week’s core DC Comics super-hero titles, a new Dawn of DC checklist was released.

DC Comics Dawn of DC checklist April 18 2023 House Ad

While we knew of the new Hawgirl series debuting in July 2023, it appears the Titans get their second series launching that month as Tales of Titans followed by a new Batman villain centric Penguin series in August 2023.

Titans #1 Jim Lee

Also, above is the Titans #1 cover by Jim Lee for the June 2023 launching series.

