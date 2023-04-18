DC Comics July 2023 & August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Dawn Of DC New Series Teased! Updated Dawn Of DC Checklist!

DC Comics July 2023 and August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Dawn Of DC New Series Teased! Updated Dawn Of DC Checklist!

In this week’s core DC Comics super-hero titles, a new Dawn of DC checklist was released.

While we knew of the new Hawgirl series debuting in July 2023, it appears the Titans get their second series launching that month as Tales of Titans followed by a new Batman villain centric Penguin series in August 2023.

Also, above is the Titans #1 cover by Jim Lee for the June 2023 launching series.