DC Comics & Superman #3 Spoilers & Review: A Desperate Superman Turns To Another Villain, Not Lex Luthor, Due To His Plural Parasite Problem!

DC Comics and Superman #3 Spoilers and Review follows.

A Desperate Superman Turns To Another Villain, Not Lex Luthor, Due To His Plural Parasite Problem!

What To Expect.

SUPERMAN #3

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, FRANCESCO MATTINA, HELENE LENOBLE, and TRAVIS MERCER and DANNY MIKI

1:25 variant cover by MEGAN HUANG

1:50 variant cover by SCOTT KOLINS

1:100 foil variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Superman variant cover by STEVE RUDE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) SUPERMAN’S LOVED ONES ARE TRANSFORMED INTO RAVENOUS PARASITES! If Superman wants to find Parasite-Zero before its influence spreads to the whole world, he must take Lex up on his offer to work together! Even if it means using another of Superman’s enemies as bait!

Superman #3 Spoilers and Review.

We open with a page that gets readers caught up on last issue and the macabre evolution of the Parasite into Parasites.

Superman has been infected, as he ingested some of the microscopic Parasites.

He breaks into prison primarily for Livewire and not Lex Luthor.

However, he’ll use both.

He takes them to Supercorp where a giant Superman symbol, lit by Liverwire, serves as a beacon for all Parasites as they know that Superman can give them the most powerful sustenance.

It even attracts the microscopic Parasites freeing Superman from their influence and he fully dons the Supercorp Containment Suit despite it also having the “appealing” Superman symbol for Parasites.

Superman convinces the Parasite that he can be well fed by absorbing all the microscopic Parasites who have absorned the giant Superman symbol’s massive Liverwire fueled electric charge.

Parasite does absorb them all and collapses to rest as he’s seemingly and uncharacteristically satiated.

Livewire and Lex Luthor are returned to prison after their good works.

Superman visits Luthor wanting to know why he kept his word by helping and healing the Parasite.

Luthior again says he wants to help and Superman gives him a gift some kind.

The book begins to end with Lex Luthor opening the gift and its presumably a Superman signal watch while elsewhere Superman embraces Supercorp the former Lexcorp.

The book actuall ends on Dr. Pharm and teases of Bizarro Superman and the Silver Banshee to come.

The Pulse.

A high octane issue with a thin dramatic vein throughout. Intruguing cliffangers. Amazing art. A satisfying read. 8.5 out of 10.