In the Line of Duty I – IV reports to Blu-ray in May.

Michelle Yeoh winning the Best Actress Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once was a great surprise for fans who’ve enjoyed her since she emerged in Hong Kong cinema during the ’80s. Now her first major films are getting upgraded to Blu-ray with In the Line of Duty I – IV Deluxe Collector’s Edition boxset. The first two of the films star Yeoh as a police inspector who proves she’s able to break a case. Royal Warrior has her taking out hijackers on an airplane. Yes, Madame! has her team up with Cynthia Rothrock to bust a crime ring. The two women don’t back down from a fight. The third and fourth film in the series stars Cynthia Khan as a police inspector busting drug dealers. Khan proves worthy of taking over the series from Yeoh. All four films are packed with furious fights and spectacular stunts. Here’s the press release from 88 Films:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

88 Films Presents In the Line of Duty I – IV,

the Legendary Series Starring Michelle Yeoh,

Cynthia Rothrock and Donnie Yen

On May 16th, 88 Films releases In the Line of Duty I – IV (4-Disc Deluxe Collector’s Edition) with stunning new 2K restorations of all four films.

Royal Warriors stars Academy Award Winner Michelle Yeoh as Inspector Yip. While returning from a holiday in Japan, she stops the mid-air rescue of a mobster headed to Hong Kong for trial. This seeming heroic act comes to haunt Yip as the mobster’s family sets out for revenge. The Blu-ray features newly translated English subtitles; Audio Commentary by Hong Kong film expert Frank Djeng; Missing Aeroplane Inserts; Cantonese and English Trailers; and the English In the Line of Duty titles.

In Yes, Madam!, Michelle Yeoh stars as Inspector Ng, who teams up with Cynthia Rothrock‘s tough-as-nails Scottish Investigator Carrie Morris to retrieve microfilm that has unknowingly been stolen by two low-level thieves. The Blu-ray features both the Hong Kong Cut and Export Version with classic English Dub; Audio Commentary by Frank Djeng (HK Version); Select Scene Commentary with Cynthia Rothrock and Frank Djeng; Interviews with Cynthia Rothrock, Men Hoi and Michelle Yeoh; Archive Battling Babes Featurette; and the Hong Kong Trailer.

In the Line of Duty III stars Cynthia Khan as Detective Rachel Yeung, who’s tracking down a pair of terrorists who, after a bloody Tokyo heist, have fled to Hong Kong. The Blu-ray features Audio Commentary by Frank Djeng and Michael Worth; an Interview with John Sham by Frederic Ambroisine; Hong Kong and English Trailers; and English Credits.

In the Line of Duty IV stars Cynthia Kahn as Detective Yeung, who’s hot on the trail on a drug dealer, with the help of Inspectors Yan (Donnie Yen) and Inspector Wong (Michael Wong). The Blu-ray features both the Hong Kong Cut and Export Version with classic English Dub; Audio Commentary with Frank Djeng and F.J. DeSanto (HK Cut); an Interview with Donnie Yen; Hong Kong and English Trailers.

The box set includes brand new artwork by Sean Longmore, reversible sleeves featuring original artwork; a double-sided foldout poster; and a 100-page book by Matthew Edwards featuring interviews.

In The Line Of Duty I-IV (4-Disc Deluxe Collector’s Edition)

Four classic police stories from the Golden Age of Hong Kong where the women kick ass as hard as any man. Starring Michelle Yeoh and Cynthia Rothrock.

88 FILMS PROUDLY PRESENTS THE FIRST FOUR FILMS IN THE “IN THE LINE OF DUTY” (皇家師姐) SERIES OF “GIRLS WITH GUNS” FILMS PRODUCED BY HONG KONG MOVIE STUDIO D & B FILMS IN THIS COLLECTIBLE 4-DISC BLU-RAY BOX SET!

IN THE LINE OF DUTY: These four classic police stories from the Golden Age of Hong Kong action broke new ground showing women kicking butt as hard as any man! Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Rothrock Cynthia Kahn star as the toughest cops on the streets, using fists, feet and guns to take down triads, thieves and international criminals. Easily the equal of any American action movies from the same era, the In the Line of Duty series are enduring proof of the genius (and recklessness) of Hong Kong filmmakers. 88 Films are proud to do their bit for law and order, with beautiful HD restorations of these four landmark movies.

ROYAL WARRIORS

Returning from her holiday in Japan, Inspector Yip (Michelle Yeoh, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Everything Everywhere All At Once) foils a daring mid-air rescue of a gangster being returned to Hong Kong for trial. But Inspector Yip needs to watch her back: that gangster has friends.

ROYAL WARRIORS – SPECIAL FEATURES:

2.0 Cantonese Mono Theatrical Mix

2.0 Cantonese Alternate Mix2.0 Classic English Dub

5.1 New English Dub

Newly translated English subtitles

Audio Commentary by Hong Kong Film Expert Frank Djeng

Missing Aeroplane Inserts

Cantonese Trailer

English Trailer

English In the Line of Duty Titles

YES, MADAM!

Chicks with kicks! When gangsters murder her friend, Inspector Ng (Michelle Yeoh, Police Story III, Tomorrow Never Dies) is drawn into a deadly search for the men who did it. Just as well she’s got backup from British supercop Carrie Morris (the legendary Cynthia Rothrock, No Retreat, No Surrender 2, China O’Brien).

YES, MADAM! – SPECIAL FEATURES:

Hong Kong Cut featuring: Cantonese Original Theatrical Mix Mono & Cantonese (Home Video Mix) Mono Original Effects

5.1 New English Dub

Export Version with classic English Dub

Audio Commentary by Frank Djeng (HK Version)

Interview with Cynthia Rothrock

Select Scene Commentary with Cynthia Rothrock and Frank Djeng

Interview with Men Hoi

Archive Interview with Michelle Yeoh

Archive Battling Babes Featurette

Hong Kong Trailer

IN THE LINE OF DUTY III

How do you top the first two In The Line of Duty films? Easy… bigger explosions, wilder fights and even crazier stunts! This time, two Japanese thieves have fled to Hong Kong with a tough J-cop (Cynthia Khan, Blade of Fury) hot on their heels. It’s up to Hong Kong’s finest to stop the villains before too much damage is done!

IN THE LINE OF DUTY III – SPECIAL FEATURES:

2.0 Cantonese Mono with English Subtitles

2.0 English Mono

Audio Commentary by Frank Djeng and Michael Worth

Interview with John Sham by Frederic Ambroisine

Hong Kong Trailer

English Trailers

English Credits

IN THE LINE OF DUTY IV

The fourth (and for some fans… the best) of the In the Line of Duty series, sees the return of Cynthia Kahn (The Avenging Quartet) as Inspector Yeung. This time, she’s on the trail of some ruthless international drug dealers, ably assisted by Donnie Yen (John Wick: Chapter 4, Ip Man) and Michael Wong (Royal Warriors, Tiger Cage III).

IN THE LINE OF DUTY IV – SPECIAL FEATURES:

Hong Kong cut, featuring: 2.0 Cantonese Mono with English Subtitles + 2.0 English Mono

Export Version of the film featuring the Classic English Dub

Audio Commentary with Frank Djeng and F.J. DeSanto (HK Cut)

Archive Interview with Donnie Yen

Hong Kong Trailer

English Trailer

Media

Watch trailer »

Bonus Materials

Stunning new 2K restorations of all 4 films in 1:85:1 aspect ratio

Brand new artwork by Sean Longmore

100-page book by Matthew Edwards featuring interviews with Shan Tam, Michael Parker, Stephan Berwick & Michael Woods PLUS Archive stills, production imagery, posters & more

Reversible sleeves featuring original artwork

Double-sided foldout poster

ws with Shan Tam, Michael Parker, Stephan Berwick & Michael Woods, plus archive stills, production imagery, posters & more.