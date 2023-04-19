AEW Dynamite April 19, 2023 Spoilers Sees Championship Change Hands!

AEW reports.

Wardlow charged forward and drove his shoulder into Hobbs! Powerhouse fired back with three belly-to-belly suplexes. Wardlow whipped Hobbs into the barricade outside the ring.

Wardlow hurled Hobbs back over the barricade. Powerhouse Hobbs imposed his will and rallied back against Wardlow. Hobbs was looking for a superplex but Wardlow shoved him away. Wardlow followed up with a senton bomb!

Hobbs clubbed Wardlow with shots. Wardlow took down the champion with a German suplex. And then another German suplex! Wardlow headbutted Hobbs and rocked Hobbs with a lariat. QTV’s Harley jumped on the apron to distract Wardlow. QT nailed Wardlow with a cutter while everyone had their attention diverted. The ref ejected QT Marshall. As Marshall was leaving, Penta El Zero Miedo walked down the ramp. QT tried to avoid Penta and jumped back into the ring, only to eat a DDT from Arn Anderson!

Wardlow powerbombed Hobbs three times and pinned him!

And your 3-time TNT Champion…Wardlow!