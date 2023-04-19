Blu-ray Review: Lovers Lane

Horror films probably are the best way to break into the world of filmmaking when working as an independent producer. When an indie filmmaker wants to get into the game. They can be relativity low budget. You don’t have to cast big name talent since the audience is more intrigued by the monster and how he kills. You can cast quite a bit of young talent and not have to worry about them being available for the entire shoot. You can easily kill them off if they only have a day or two. The ultimate key is to have killer that people want to see go crazy. Lovers Lane dips into the classic urban myth about the hook killer working a local lover’s lane.

On Valentine’s Day, Jimmy (Carter Roy) and Dee-Dee (Diedre Kilgore) are getting hot and heavy inside a car on Lovers Lane. As they strip down, they sense something outside the car. There’s a killer with a hook. The duo make a run for it only to find out the couple on the next car are already victims. The police show up at the crime scene. Psychiatrist Jack Grefe (Richard Sanders – best known as Les Nessman on WKRP in Cincinnati) arrives with Sheriff Tom Anderson (Mad Man’s Matt Reidy) and his daughter. The case turns personal quick since Anderson’s wife is one of the victims. She was having an affair. They capture the Hook killer. It’s one of Dr. Grefe’s patients. Thirteen years later, Valentine’s Day is coming up and nobody is thinking about the Hook. Dr. Grefe’s daughter Chloe (Chuck‘s Sarah Lancaster) is a bit of a hellion as she beats up her boyfriend Michael (Freaks and Geeks‘ Riley Smith). The Sheriff’s daughter Mandy (Lolita‘s Erin J. Dean) is rather normal and not good friends with Chloe. The kids have serious Valentine’s Day plans, but the Hook escapes from Meston State Hospital. The parents try to lockdown their kids, but who wants to stay at home? The kids want to party at Lovers Lane including cheerleader Janelle (Smiley Face‘s Anna Farris). But is the Hook really going to miss out on the fun? And is the Hook really the guy behind the hook?

Lovers Lane is a fun low budget slasher film can be appreciated on Blu-ray. Just the twist of having the cop’s wife killed on Lovers Lane while having an affair got my attention. The film has the everyone might be the next victim appeal since the only really famous person is Richard Sanders. Do you really think he has to live for the entire film? The kids are well cast to their characters. They know how to crank up the heat on each other when they’re not running for the killer. The hook hand is effectively scary as it rubs up against the cars and bites into doors. The movie doesn’t overplay itself with extra fancy angles and rapid editing. We’re able to enjoy the terror of a hook hand on the loose. Lovers Lane is the perfect film to watch when you don’t want to make out on a remote road.

The Video lets you watch the film in the 1.33:1 full frame since it was originally released on video in 1999. There’s also an alternate 1.85:1 anamorphic so you can feel like you’re watching it on a theater screen. The Audio is LPCM 2.0 stereo. You can hear the hook scrapping across stuff. The movie is subtitled in English.

Audio Commentary with writer-producers Geof Miller and Rory Veal has them discuss how they were adjusting the script to reflect the film they could afford to make as the producers.

Screaming Teens: The Legacy of Lovers Lane (31:37) brings back Miller and Veal along with actors Matt Riedy and Carter Roy. Reidy had fun in the film. This was his first horror film and he learned a lot about the genre lovers. Miller and Veal talk about the frustrations of their writing career since their scripts had been optioned and two that were slated for production were cancelled. They wanted to make something real and went from writers to producers.

Trailer (1:55) has us see how the Hook killer struck on Lovers Lane 13 years ago and he’s ready to do it again on Valentine’s Day.

Image Gallery has over 100 production and press photos.

Arrow Video presents Lovers Lane. Directed by Jon Steven Ward. Screenplay by Geof Miller & Rory Veal. Starring Erin J. Dean, Carter Roy, Matt Reidy, Riley Smith, Sarah Lancaster, Anna Faris & Billy O’Sullivan. Running Time: 89 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: April 25, 2023.