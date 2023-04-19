DC Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Confirms SECOND Titans Series For Dawn Of DC In A World Without A Justice League! Plus DC Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers!

This builds on the news we first reported on yesterday.

DC Comics reports.

DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE TITANS New Series Reveal Backstories for Starfire, Raven, Donna Troy and Beast Boy

The Dark Crisis is over, the Justice League is no more and the Dawn of DC is upon us. The Titans have stepped up to become the DC Universe’s premier superhero team, and all eyes are on them but who are Starfire, Raven, Donna Troy, and Beast Boy? Where do they come from, and what do they stand for?

All will be revealed in Tales of the Titans, an all-new series of spotlight issues in the spirit of the beloved 1980s classic Tales of the New Teen Titans!

Tales of the Titans #1 will be available at local comic shops on July 18 with a main cover by Nicola Scott, an open to order variant by Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, a 1:25 variant by Javier Rodríguez, a 1:50 variant by Fatima Wajid and a Titans special foil variant by Chris Samnee.

Tales of the Titans #2 (available August 15) will explore Raven’s backstory and is written by Tini Howard (Catwoman) with art by Eleonara Carlini (Batgirl).

Tales of the Titans #3 (in stores on September 26) will highlight former Wonder Girl Donna Troy and is by writer Steve Orlando (Supergirl) with art by Kath Lobo (The Vampire Slayer).

Tales of the Titans #4 (available October 24) features everyone’s favorite shapeshifter, Beast Boy, and is written by Andrew Constant (Wonder Woman: Black and Gold) with art by Brandt & Stein (DC Pride).

Titans series artist Nicola Scott (Wonder Woman, Earth 2) will be providing main covers for all four issues.

The first issue of Titans from Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased) and Nicola Scott will be at local comic shops on May 16. Fans can read the original Tales of the New Teen Titans with a paid DC UNIVERSE INFINITE subscription.

