Marvel Comics & Avengers Assemble Omege #1 Spoilers & Review: Avengers Assemble Part 10 Reveals An End Is Nigh As A New Era Emerges!

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE OMEGA #1

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRON, AARON KUDER, JIM TOWE, IVAN FIORELLI AND MORE! (A) COVER BY AARON KUDER • Variant Cover by STEVE SKROCE

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: THE FINAL CHAPTER! The grand, oversized finale of the most epic battle in the history of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Along with being the final issue of Jason Aaron's five-year AVENGERS run, this features an all-star cavalcade of artists, a veritable smorgasbord of Avengers and a few last emotional gut punches in the Mighty Marvel Manner. 72 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

Avengers Assemble Omega #1 Spoilers and Review.

We open with a storyline catch-up and creators’ credits page.

As well as a dramatis personae to keep track of the issue’s large cast.

Mephisto’s master plan is revealed.

An actual Flood of Entropy to wipe away everything.

Doom Supreme marvels at Mephisto’s plan.

Mephisto explains he craves the silence that will come when the Flood of Entropy wipes everything, but him away.

Doom Supreme betrays Mephisto as he would like to be the lone survivor of the Flood.

That is so he can remake the new multiverse in his own image.

However, that power proved unmanageable by Doom and manipulatable by Avengers Forever’s Ant-Man Tony Stark.

That leads to Doom Supreme being turned to stone and off the board as a threat while Mephisto remains.

The Flood of Entropy is slowed by the Death Celestial who was the one-time HQ for the Avengers of the main Earth 616,

The multiversal Phoenixes also assist and are intefered with by the multiversal Dark Phoenix, an ally of the defeated Doom Supreme, who they brutally defeat.

Thor, the son of Odin and the prehistoric Phoenix, adds his Phoenix fire to the Flood stemming efforts.

As does the All-Ride Robbie Reyes.

The one-time Ghost Rider has brought a version of Ego the Living Planet, perhaps the Doom Planet we saw earlier in this event, back to life as a Planet of Vengeance and it is unleashed towards the Flood of Entropy.

No one wants to hear Mephisto’s musings as the Flood ravages.

As such, he is banished and sent elsehwere as a punishment with more on that in the latter pages of this issue.

It is realized that to end the Flood, the celestial/or-whatever-it-is-called gate/portal/whatever must be closed from the other side.

The All-Rider sacrifices himself to do just that.

While the Flood of Entropy has been stymied, there are still worlds across the multiverse that have been changed by machinations of the defeated Multiversal Masters of Evil.

However, some of these new super-heroes wouldn’t exist without the evil interference while others would trade their life for their loves ones who perished on their world.

Looks like Thor’s mom, the preshistoric Phoenix, and the modern day Starbrand still have work to do to reset the reality of the multiverse recalling the Heroes Reborn / Heroes Return era where a similar reset was needed.

While other versions of the Phoenix from the multiverse would have traded places with the two, it had to be these two making the sacrifice for the reality resent.

A baby Starbrand and a mother Phoenix with the dires of life and love to right reality.

We then pivot to where the large cast are left in the multiverse.

The prehistoric Avengers 1,000,000 B.C. appear to have new recruits on the horizon.

Odin is no longer a member of the prehistoric Avengers 1M BC and stills the power of thunder from the might mally Mjolnir.

In the future, on New Midgard, the granddaughters of Thor frolick and bicker.

It is a world on which Old Man Phoenix is ready to… garden.

On present-day Asgard, Thor introduces Echo to his mothers, while in present-day New York City, Nighthawk hunts his former team the Squadron Supreme of America.

We also see Namor, ready to willingly pay for his crimes (as the shackles and prison bars can’t really imprispn him), but getting the respect of the Avengers for his help during Avengers Assemble event.

We then see the Avengers and assorted super-heroes of Earth 616 gather on the North Pole to honor their heroes.

Paying tribute to the Starbrand and All-Rider for their tide-changing sacrifices.

We also see the Jane Foster Valkyrie ready to carve out a new legacy for herself, after searching and not finding the Starbrand and All-Rider in Valhalla or any of the realms, after which we learn of Mephisto’s fate in hell.

The Orb will drone on and on about what he sees including an expanded and resurgent multiversal Avengers Forever team lead by the Prime Avenger Loki.

Finally, the book ends with at least a tease that there may be more to come from the All-Rider if not the Starbrand.



With the main story ended, readers are treated to a farewell missive by writer Jason Aaron who has helmed this era of the Avengers for five years.

He hands the keys to the Quinjets to the new creative team to usher in a new era of Avengers next month.

Next Up.

As directly acknowleged above, this marks the end of current writer Jason Aaron’s tenure on the Avengers franchise, along with his artistic partners, with Avengers Forever also over with a new Avengers series launching by writer Jed MacKay and artist C.F. Villa.

As teased above, Avengers #1 Volume 8, a Kang Avengers team, lands on shelves on May 17, 2023.

There is also a new Uncanny Avengers #1 kicking off a new series, in stores on August 16, 2023, from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Javier Garron.

This new hybrid X-Men and Avengers team will get a spotlight during one of Marvel’s Free Comic Book Day 2023 (FCBD 2023) offerings on shelves on May 6, 2023 from a diverse creative team.

The Pulse.

I have enjoyed writer Jason’s Avengers run that began on the flagship title on May 2, 2018 and on the companion title Avengers Forever that launched on December 22, 2021. He’s had various cable artistic colleagues and creative collaborators as he expanded the Avengers mythos with the prehistoric Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C., the multiversal Avengers from across alternate universes, and the core evolving Avengers team. The 10-part Avengers Assemble event was ambitious with its massive cast. There is no way all the core characters would get their due, but Aaron really tried in this one-shot Omega issue. While I enjoyed the action of the issue, it was still hard to “get” what was happening in one read due to the sheer cosmologic ambition of teh writer as well as the ginormous cast. However, once the battle is won, the really intriguing parts of the issue is its last half where learn where Aaron leaves his cast. Solid art teams rendered Aaron’s Avengers swan song. An audacious issue, but really fun from front to back. 7 out of 10.