DC Comics & Wonder Woman #798 Spoilers & Review: Lazarus Planet: Riding That Shazam Lightning In Penultimate Revenge Of The Gods Chapter!

DC Comics and Wonder Woman #798 Spoilers and Review follows.

Riding That Shazam Lightning In Penultimate Revenge Of The Gods Chapter!

What To Expect.

WONDER WOMAN #798
Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JOSIE CAMPBELL
Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN and CAITLIN YARSKY
Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
Variant cover by JOELLE JONES
Variant cover by JEFF DEKAL
1:25 variant cover by ZU ORZU
1:50 foil variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
Superman variant cover by TONY DANIEL
$4.99 | 40 pages | $5.99 US (card stock)

BRING ON THE THUNDER! A Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods tie-in!

To save Themyscira, Wonder Woman must join forces with an unexpected ally: a sworn enemy of the Amazons! But to finally defeat the gods, Diana needs the new champion of Shazam at her side. Will the heroines find each other before it’s too late?

Wonder Woman #798 Spoilers and Review.

The book picks up from Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #3 (of 4) (full spoilers here) and opens with Ares explaining his on his own side during this War of the Gods, but that means aligning with Wonder Woman’s “side” this time.

Enter, Hera the new sovereign of the gods.

She will end this War of Gods if Wonder Woman dies.

Wonder Woman, and her super-hero ilk, have supplemanted the gods in eyes of the humanity and that will not do for Hera.

Wonder Woman looks overmatched in the battle with Hera until Shazam gives her the Powers of Shazam.

That leaves Mary Bromfield powerless and Wonder Woman even more divine than before.

Hera is enraged and orders her forces, led by Hermes, to attack Ares and Wonder Woman’s forces.

A new look Wonder Woman appears to a gamechanger in the battle.

Hera is even more enraged than before.

While this new Shazam’d Wonder Woman is ready to end the Revenge of the Gods!

The back-up tale fits into the main story, somewhat, with Mary Bromfield getting some divine baubles to give her powers while Wonder Woman borrows the Powers of Shazam.

Bromfield appears to adopt her classic nom de guerre of Mary Marvel and ready for this battle’s conclusion.

Lazarus Planet: Reveng of The Gods #4 (of 4) lands in stores next week.

The Pulse.

A very cool Wonder Woman and Shazam amalgam to end on as the final chapter of Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods looms. Intrigued by Ares’ machinations and what’s next for Hera. Decent art. 7.5 out of 10.

