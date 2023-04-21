The People Under The Stairs upgrade to 4K UHD in May

Wes Craven tapped into the horror of real estate with The People Under the House by having crooks break into a house for a robbery only to fear for their lives. The movie featured Everett McGill and Wendy Robie as a creepy couple that’s more wacked out than the couple they played on Twin Peaks. Scream Factory going to be giving the movie more curb appeal when they upgrade The People Under the House to 4K UHD in May. You’ll get to see more disturbing sights on the property. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory:
|“Wes Craven’s most satisfying movie.” – San Francisco Chronicle
THE PEOPLE UNDER THE STAIRS [Collector’s Edition]
Creeps Up to 4K UHD + Blu-Ray™ on May 30, 2023
from Scream Factory™
Los Angeles, CA – Step inside the one house adults whisper about and that children cross the street to avoid with The People Under The Stairs [Collector’s Edition] unleashing in a 4K UHD + Blu-Ray combo on May 30, 2023 from Scream Factory™. The Wes Craven horror cult classic makes its 4K debut with a new and restored transfer from the original camera negative.
Fans of the legendary director’s chilling thriller can pre-order their Collector’s Edition copy at ShoutFactory.com. Customers ordering from the Shout Factory site will receive an Exclusive 18” x 24” Rolled Poster featuring the original theatrical artwork while supplies last.
Wes Craven, the director of A Nightmare On Elm Street and Scream, takes you on a terrifying journey inside the most demented house on the street. Trapped inside a fortified home owned by a mysterious couple, a young boy is suddenly thrust into a nightmare. The boy quickly learns the true nature of the house’s homicidal inhabitants and the secret creatures hidden deep within the house.
Starring Everett McGill (Twin Peaks, Dune), Wendy Robie (Twin Peaks), Brandon Adams (The Mighty Ducks), Ving Rhames (Piranha 3D, Mission: Impossible), A.J. Langer (Escape From L.A.) and Sean Whalen (Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, Hatchet III), The People Under The Stairs will grab you when you least expect it … and never let go.
Special Features
DISC 1: 4K UHD
NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)
Audio Commentary with director Wes Craven
Audio Commentary with actors Brandon Adams, A.J. Langer, Sean Whalen and Yan Birch
Audio Commentary with actor Brandon Adams, moderated by Calum Waddell
Fear, Freud & Class Warfare – an interview with Wes Craven
Behind Closed Doors – an interview with actress A.J. Langer
Silent But Deadly – an interview with actor Sean Whalen
Underneath the Floorboards – filmmaker Jeffrey Reddick recalls the lasting impact of the film
Theatrical Trailer
AUDIO:
English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
Audio Commentary with director Wes Craven
Audio Commentary with actors Brandon Adams, A.J. Langer, Sean Whalen and Yan Birch
Audio Commentary with actor Brandon Adams, moderated by Calum Waddell
House Mother – an interview with actress Wendy Robie
What Lies Beneath: The Effects of THE PEOPLE UNDER THE STAIRS
House of Horrors – an interview with cinematographer Sandi Sissel
Settling the Score – an interview with composer Don Peake
Behind-the-Scenes footage
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spots
Vintage Making-of Featurette
Original Storyboards
Still Gallery
AUDIO:
English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0
