Top 20 DC Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With MORE Than Just Knight Terrors! Joker Inc., Justice Society Of America, Batman / Superman: World’s Finest & More!

Top 20 DC Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With MORE Than Just Knight Terrors!

Joker Inc., Justice Society Of America, Batman / Superman: World’s Finest and More!

Among the DC Comics full July 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 20. That includes 12 Knight Terrors from its super-hero series and super-villain series as well as 8 other Dawn of DC and other DC titles. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 20.

KNIGHT TERRORS: FIRST BLOOD #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

Variant cover by JAE LEE

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Blank variant cover

1:25 variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

1:50 variant cover by EJIKURE

1:100 variant cover by JAE LEE

1:666 signed variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

Darkest Hour variant cover by HOWARD PORTER ($7.99 US)

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

When Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies inside the Hall of Justice, their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and directly to a new villain called Insomnia…who uses his powers to engulf every single hero and villain in their own dark and twisted nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero—Deadman!

The thrills and chills of Knight Terrors are brought to the DC Universe by DC architect and superstar writer Joshua Williamson with horrific art by comics legend Howard Porter!

KNIGHT TERRORS #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CASPAR WIJNGAARD

Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by ALEX MALEEV

1:25 variant cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER

1:50 variant cover by ALEX MALEEV

1:100 variant cover by IVAN REIS

Darkest Hour variant cover by IVAN REIS ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

Hello, ghouls and ghosts!

This is Boston Brand, a.k.a. Deadman, and I’ll be your supernatural tour guide across the Knight Terrors stories!

After that fancy special oversize issue you have to read first, the whole world is trapped inside their nightmares, and Batman and I are trying to figure out who Insomnia really is…and why he wants revenge on the heroes of the DC Universe!

KNIGHT TERRORS #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CASPAR WIJNGAARD

Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

1:25 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by IVAN REIS

1:100 variant cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Darkest Hour variant cover by IVAN REIS ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

Oh dang—I gotta do another one of these this month? Batman and I are joined by…Wesley Dodds, the Sandman?! What the heck? I thought I was the only dead person allowed in this story. I guess not!

We uncover one of Wesley’s oldest cases, which haunted him until the day he died—and it points us in the direction of the Nightmare Stone.

But Insomnia has unleashed his own army to hunt us down…the Sleepless Knights. And this issue is their first appearance, kids! Get scared!

KNIGHT TERRORS: BATMAN #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Backup art by DAVID LAFUENTE

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by PUPPETEER LEE

1:25 variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:50 variant cover by DAN MORA

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

Ever since becoming Batman, Bruce Wayne has been a creature of the night. He transformed himself into a symbol that gave the criminals of Gotham nightmares.

But now, trapped in the Nightmare Realm, Bruce is stalked by the horror he’s created!

Can he escape before his own nightmares pull him deeper into the darkness?

KNIGHT TERRORS: BLACK ADAM #1

Written by JEREMY HAUN

Art and cover by JEREMY HAUN

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Variant cover by TIAGO DA SILVA

1:25 variant cover by KARL KERSCHL

1:50 variant cover by JEREMY HAUN

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

Black Adam is defending Kahndaq from a border assault when the deadly nightmare wave sweeps the planet, putting all men, women, and children into the nightmare realm…including the fierce monarch! But what are his deepest, darkest nightmares?

What horror can put fear into the heart of Black Adam?!

Knight Terrors begins!

KNIGHT TERRORS: THE FLASH #1

Written by ALEK PAKNADEL

Art by DANIEL BAYLISS

Cover by WERTHER DELL’EDERA

Variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by DANIEL BAYLISS

1:25 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

1:50 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

After the Flash Family freed Barry Allen from the dimension Pariah locked him in, the Scarlet Speedster was able to return home for some quality time with Iris and his other loved ones.

But after the world is plunged into the Nightmare Realm…

…Barry’s trapped in a different cage, and he’ll have to find a way out on his own!

KNIGHT TERRORS: RAVAGER #1

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by JEFF SPOKES

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

1:50 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

Defend your life, Rose Wilson!

Ravager is separated from Stormwatch and trapped in a nightmare world where she must protect her younger self from being consumed and corrupted by the Murder Man and his blood-crazed Slaughter Squadron.

Can Ravager protect a young Rose Wilson without losing her own identity? Why does the Murder Man seem so familiar, and how does he know so much about Rose?

KNIGHT TERRORS: ROBIN #1

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Cover by IVAN REIS

Variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

Variant cover by LIAM SHARP

1:25 variant cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

1:50 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

It’s Robin versus Robin versus nightmare Robins?

When the two Bat-brothers get taken into the Nightmare Realm, Jason Todd and Tim Drake must fight against their worst fears and…

…each other as they’re forced to relive the darkest moments of their lives.

KNIGHT TERRORS: SHAZAM! #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art by ROGER CRUZ

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant cover by HÉLÈNE LENOBLE

1:25 variant cover by JERRY ORDWAY

1:50 variant cover by FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

ENTER: TETH-SHAZAM?!

Of all Earth’s heroes, Billy Batson is the only one in double danger—because he and the Captain are each haunted by their own set of nightmares!

And if the World’s Mightiest Mortal can’t survive his own fears, what chance does the rest of the Shazamily have?

KNIGHT TERRORS: SUPERMAN #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by TOM REILLY

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by FILYA BRATUKHIN

1:50 design variant cover by DAN MORA

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

What does the Man of Steel have nightmares about?

Clark Kent knows why he’s been pulled into the Nightmare Realm and goes in search of his family and friends, but that journey takes him to the haunted Nightly Planet, where he is confronted by the Super-Reaper!

In the waking world, Superman was midflight when he was hit by the nightmare wave. Where he crash-lands will surprise you!

KNIGHT TERRORS: TITANS #1

Written by ANDREW CONSTANT

Art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by TONY HARRIS

1:50 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/25/23

The kids are not all right!

After plummeting into the Nightmare Realm, the remaining members of the Titans come face-to-face with a fever dream turned reality: the Terror Titans!

These warped versions of our heroes are prepared to do anything to become the next Justice League…even kill!

KNIGHT TERRORS: ZATANNA #1

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by DAVID BALDEON

Variant cover by KENDRICK LIM

Variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

Midnight variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

Annataz si kcab!

Zatanna, one of the last people awake on Earth, must defend her unconscious allies Wonder Woman and Detective Chimp from Insomnia’s Sleepless Knights—led by their horrifying Sleepless Queen!

But the outnumbered Zatanna can’t do it alone. She uses her magic to summon any champion that is still awake, which puts her in an unlikely team-up with one of the world’s strangest superheroes: the Unstoppable Doom Patrol’s Robotman!

However, there are more titles beyond Knight Terrors that are coming in July 2023.

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #5

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by JIM CHEUNG and HAYDEN SHERMAN

1:25 variant cover by ZU ORZU

1:50 foil variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

The Super Sons are reunited and up against an entire world of Injustice…but in this penultimate issue, will Jon Kent have a hope of returning to his Earth?

It’s a battle for the soul of Superman and the safe return of the Super Son as the Injustice saga cranks up the heat!

BATMAN INCORPORATED #10

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by MICHELE BANDINI

1:25 variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

The villains of Joker Incorporated continue to wreak havoc across the globe. Can Batman Incorporated stop them without betraying a promise to Batman? Joker continues to force their hand into a bloody, winnerless battle. With one member of Batman Incorporated dead and another on life support, the team is faced with a terrifying realization that Joker Incorporated may have outplayed them.

Knight and Gray Wolf discover a startling secret about the Welsh madman Dai Laffyn that may help them turn the tide in this war— but at what cost?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #17

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

1:25 variant cover by JAMIE McKELVIE

1:50 variant cover by DIKE RUAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

World War A.I. hits its climax, guest-starring dozens of DC heroes in a war against Newmazo and his machines that will determine the fate of humanity—and lay threads for a menace that will soon pop up in the pages of Shazam!

DANGER STREET #7

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

As Lady Cop gets closer to solving this murder mystery, she finds herself in the lair of the true killers…the Green Team! But who will be her knight in shining armor and save the maiden fair? Beware the Creeper! Plus, Warlord strikes up an unlikely friendship and allegiances begin to form as the march toward the battle to save the universe begins!

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #7

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by DEMETRIUS DAWKINS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

Reunions are cut short when the JSA and the Lost Children face down a new threat! Can this group of heroes and sidekicks find their rhythm or will it be curtains for both? What happens here has massive ramifications for the next stage of THE NEW GOLDEN AGE!

TALES OF THE TITANS #1

Written by SHANNON HALE and DEAN HALE

Art by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

1:25 variant cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

1:50 variant cover by FATIMA WAJID

Titans special foil variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE ($6.99 US)

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/18/23

The Titans have stepped up to become the DCU’s premier superhero team, and all eyes are on them! Who are Starfire, Raven, Donna Troy, and Beast Boy? Where do they come from, and what do they stand for? All will be revealed in Tales of the Titans, an all-new series of spotlight issues in the spirit of the beloved 1980s classic Tales of the New Teen Titans!

First up is alien princess and warrior Starfire, whose huge heart, huger hair, and fiery fists have made her a fan-favorite member of the team! When a spaceship bearing Tamaranean markings crash-lands on Earth, Starfire goes on a solo mission to uncover its origins. But what awaits her on that journey will bring her back to the earliest days of her youth, to memories of two sisters eternally at war…and perhaps the chance to keep history from repeating itself.

WORLD’S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by EVAN “DOC” SHANER and JIM CHEUNG

1:25 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

1:50 variant cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

1:100 variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Blank sketch variant cover

Special foil variant cover by JIM CHEUNG ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

Spinning out of the pages of the runaway hit Batman/Superman: World’s Finest comes a modern retelling of the early adventures of the original Teen Titans!

Led by Robin, the Boy Wonder, a new super-team has burst onto the scene—meet the Teen Titans, DC’s grooviest group filled with super-teens with super-problems. When they’re not fighting alongside their Justice League mentors, they’re managing their image and cultivating the rabid fan base that helps them save the world…as, all the while, a danger from the shadows intends to tear these friends apart before they ever reach the big time.

Before they were the Titans of the DCU, they were the Teen Titans, and you won’t want to miss this fresh take on their origins from the legendary talents of Mark Waid and Emanuela Lupacchino!

WILDC.A.T.S #9

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by PAOLO PANTALENA

1:25 variant cover by CHOKOO!

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/11/23

Grifter is back, and he’s getting the old band back together for one last show. They’re going to be playing fan favorites like “Us Against Everybody” and “Making Up for Past Mistakes,” but they might also play their newest hit, “HALO Must Fall.” Will they live long enough to get to the explosive encore?

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from DC Comics’ July2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?