Top 20 Marvel Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Ultimate Invasion, Marvel Zero, Fallen Friend, Hellfire Gala, Marvel Age #1000, Captain America #750 & More!

Top 20 Marvel Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Ultimate Invasion, Marvel Zero, Fallen Friend, Hellfire Gala, Marvel Age #1000, Captain America #750 and More!

Among the Marvel Comics full July 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 20. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 20

ULTIMATE INVASION #2 (OF 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The Maker plans to make sure Earth’s Mightiest Heroes never become heroes at all. And then he can reshape the universe into exactly what he wants it to be… 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • KRIS ANKA, JOSHUA CASSARA, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN,

ADAM KUBERT, PEPE LARRAZ, R.B. SILVA, LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE! (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO • X-VOTE VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

RETRO ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MASHAL AHMED

HOWARD THE DUCK VARIANT COVER BY TBA

X-MEN 97 VARIANT COVER BY DAN VEESENMEYER

THE FALL OF X BEGINS HERE!

The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season…but this year’s will change everything for Krakoa. What is meant to be mutantkind’s biggest night becomes their biggest nightmare as the Fall of X begins! All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after this one – shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths…and of course the most glamorous looks of the year, all in one CANNOT-MISS package! 80 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$8.99

FALLEN FRIEND #1 ALL WILL BE REVEALED. 5/31/23. 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL ZERO

ZEB WELLS, AL EWING, GERRY DUGGAN, JONATHAN HICKMAN (W)

PATRICK GLEASON, CAFU, JOSH CASSARA, JAVIER GARRON, VALERIO SCHITI, BRYAN HITCH (A) COVER A BY PATRICK GLEASON • COVER B BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON A deluxe edition collecting Marvel’s GOLD 2023 FREE COMIC BOOK DAY titles! This giant-sized issue is jam packed with entry points into the biggest comic storylines of the year and bursting with never-before-seen bonus material including preview art, design sketches, and more! Spidey faces a new villain as a classic villain returns in a story that sets the stage for the next explosive year of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! A shocking story reveals how Venom fits into the history of the Marvel Universe and leads into the next huge epic coming to VENOM! FALL OF X looms over this year’s HELLFIRE GALA! A new threat to mutantkind emerges—one with a very familiar visage! And with the world in disarray, the moment calls for a new alliance between the X-Men and Aveners—the all-new UNCANNY AVENGERS! PLUS! Preview JONATHAN HICKMAN’S two new Marvel projects, ULTIMATE INVASION with Bryan Hitch and GODS with Valerio Schiti! 48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

MARVEL AGE #1000

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, DAN SLOTT, JASON AARON, MARK WAID, RAINBOW ROWELL, RYAN STEGMAN, STEVE MCNIVEN & ARMANDO IANNUCCI (W)

KAARE ANDREWS, MICHAEL ALLRED, PEPE LARRAZ, ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, RYAN STEGMAN, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, STEVE MCNIVEN & ADAM KUBERT (A)

Cover by GARY FRANK

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCIS MANAPUL • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

WRAPAROUND HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

IT’S A CELEBRATION OF THE MARVEL AGE OF COMICS – AND YOU ARE INVITED!

This massive commemorative issue includes contributions from some of the most storied creators in Marvel history, as well as a few surprises, as the classic days of Marvel are explored in depth!

J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard! Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel! Rainbow Rowell and Jamie McKelvie explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey! The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio! The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven! And more, more, more! Plus: The ultimate Marvel Value Stamp, #1000! Who or what will it feature? 96 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$9.99

ON SALE IN AUGUST!

CAPTAIN AMERICA #750

COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, J.M. DEMATTEIS,

GAIL SIMONE, DAN JURGENS, Stephanie Williams & Cody Ziglar (W)

CARMEN CARNERO, R.B. SILVA, DAN JURGENS, DANIEL ACUÑA, Rachael Stott, MARCUS WILLIAMS & SARA PICHELLI (A)

Cover by GARY FRANK

Design Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY CF VILLA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA, SR.

VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA • VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

RED, WHITE, AND BLUE VARIANT COVERS BY JOHN CASSADAY ALSO AVAILABLE

SPECIAL ISSUE #750!

THE CAPTAINS AMERICA MOURN THEIR FALLEN!

After the harrowing events of CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR, the Captains America return home to mourn their fallen – and strive to honor the power of legacy. Plus: The secret origin of Sam Wilson’s new shield revealed, and a bold new direction for Sharon Carter!

In honor of 750 issues of CAPTAIN AMERICA, a team of fan-favorite guest writers join forces with superstar artists to spin timeless tales celebrating the epic history of the star-spangled hero! Don’t miss this jam-packed oversized issue!

72 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #29

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C)

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

DISNEY100 CAPTAIN MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSINOTTO

DISNEY100 CAPTAIN MARVEL BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSINOTTO

Beaten and bloody, with his back against the wall, has Spider-Man finally met his match?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #30

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C) • Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG • Hellfire Gala Variant Cover by BETSY COLA

Variant Cover by MIKE VOSBURG

Spidey goes one last round with the new and improved Doc Ock.

Can his newest ally help turn the tide?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS #3

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN

CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN • VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

The first Tribulation Event strikes the Earth! The Avengers fly into action as the Ashen Combine – a collection of the Multiverse’s greatest monsters – descends from the Impossible City to follow their respective appetites. Cityslayers all, pursuing the assassination of metropolitan areas for sport! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #2 (OF 5)

ROB LIEFELD & CHAD BOWERS (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C) • Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

DEADPOOL VS. SHATTERSTORM — AND THAT’S JUST THE BEGINNING! DEADPOOL thinks he’s pretty good with a sword…but is he good enough to trounce the mysterious blade-brandishing SHATTERSTORM?! Win or lose, will ol’ WADE WILSON have what it takes to navigate the Terrors of KILLEVILLE? And who or what is ARCATA? Rob Liefeld’s tour-de-force DEADPOOL epic continues with BIG SURPRISES and EPIC ACTION unlike anything else on the stands! 40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER #3 (OF 4)

HOWARD MACKIE (W) • DANIEL PICCIOTTO (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

The Scarecrow is unleashed! The mysterious Broker has powered up Ghost Rider’s next nemesis, and it’s going to take the combined hellfire of Rider and Johnny Blaze to stop him! 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #16

Benjamin Percy (W) • Chris Campagna (A) • Cover by BJÖRN Barends

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL • VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

Over the years, the same hitchhiker has found Danny Ketch, Robbie Reyes and now Johnny Blaze! Join us for this stand-alone tale of terror that threatens the past present, and future of the Ghost Riders… 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HALLOWS’ EVE #5 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W)

MICHAEL DOWLING (A/C)

Hellfire Gala Variant Cover by BENGAL

Hallows’ Eve is backed into a corner as her masks are used against her! With the playing field evened out, it all comes down to a battle of wit and will. Will Eve come out alive? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #8

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Juan Frigeri (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Connecting Variant Cover by BOB LAYTON

Variant Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ • Virgin Variant Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON • Hellfire Gala Variant Cover by TBA

HELLFIRE GALA TIE-IN!

As the X-Men throw their latest Hellfire Gala, Iron Man has to contend with the new Stark Sentinels flying through New York!

Can Tony stop these mutant-hunting machines alone? Guest-starring Emma Frost!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #1 (OF 5)

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • COVER BY ROD REIS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE DEBUT OF THE NEW SCARLET SCARAB! Following the events of Moon Knight #25!

When a young runaway is attacked by a gang of death cultists, he is left barely alive outside the Midnight Mission. But Marc Spector made a vow long ago to defend the travelers of the night…and as long as a spark of life remains, his mission isn’t over yet. Follow Moon Knight on his most harrowing adventure yet, as the Fist of Khonshu journeys far beyond the land of the living – and battles across the mind-bending underworld known as the City of the Dead! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RED GOBLIN #6

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Connecting Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

Venom The Other Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

“NATURE VS. NURTURE” BEGINS! CARNAGE REIGNS may be over, but Normie Osborn and the Rascal symbiote’s problems are only just beginning! For weeks, Normie’s pacified the symbiote and managed to keep the rabid killing machine inside it under control. But in this issue, Normie learns that you can’t fight nature… 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #22

AL EWING (W) • RAMON F. BACHS (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Hellfire Gala Variant by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant cover by MIKE VOSBURG • Variant cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Venom The Other Variant by RYAN STEGMAN

BLAST IN THE PAST!

For months, Eddie Brock’s consciousness has been displaced in time! You’ve seen what happens when he’s flung himself to the far future of the Marvel Universe – now see what happens when he tries to traverse its past! Face to face with the mysterious FLEXO in the past, the part symbiotes have played in the Marvel U will take a surprising and new turn!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #23

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • Ken Lashley (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

A NEW VISION OF TOXIN!

Toxin is the offspring of the most dangerous symbiote in the history of the Marvel Universe: CARNAGE. But while Carnage and Cletus Kasady are separated and both devising machinations and plans of cosmic bloodshed and conquest, what has its progeny been doing? And will Dylan Brock or the Venom symbiote survive when they come face to face with this latest terrifying Toxin?!

PLUS: Toxin isn’t the only symbiote in this story who’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen! The symbiote family is about to grow a little larger… and what’s coming will change the continuing saga of the symbiotes FOREVER! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SINISTER FOUR #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI • VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL DE LA TORRE

FALL OF X IS COMING! As the nineteenth century drew to a close, the dying Nathaniel Essex unleashed four clones of himself into the world. They’ve been haunting it ever since, while lurking in the shadows. We know what Sinister has been up to. What about the others? In this issue, we delve into their past…and discover their latest atrocity. When they start to…date? 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY #1 (OF 4)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by CHRIS ALLEN

Hellfire Gala Variant Cover by Erica D’Urso• HomageR variant cover by Rob Liefeld

Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN • Variant Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

THE CATACLYSM THAT LEADS TO THE X-MEN’S DYSTOPIC FUTURE!

Return to the future in a tale that reveals the events leading up to the timeless original DAYS OF FUTURE PAST story that’s inspired spin-offs, films and more!

In a world where mutants are more than simply hated and feared, but not yet SLAIN and APPREHENDED, the assassination of Senator Kelly comes to pass, bringing with it the Mutant Control Act and SENTINELS on every corner. But with mutantkind on the back foot, what lengths will KATE PRYDE, WOLVERINE, COLOSSUS, STORM, BANSHEE, ANGEL, CYCLOPS, PROFESSOR X and the rest of the X-MEN go to in order to find some way to survive? And what scheme of MAGNETO will bring about their ultimate DOOMSDAY?

Witness the thirty-year descent into the dystopic future, replete with the previously untold deaths of key mutant characters, as we flesh out one of the most celebrated X-MEN timelines in its own series for the first time! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

