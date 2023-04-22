Top 3 IDW Publishing July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Star Trek!

STAR TREK #10

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A / CA) Mike Feehan

Don’t miss out on the lead up to the Day of Blood crossover event between the Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant ongoing series! Lieutenant Shaxs receives visions from the Bajoran Prophets. He sees his past and his future, and he sees the trial of Benjamin Sisko. The crew of the Theseus must fight their way back together after being separated across Cardassian space before their Captain’s fate is set in stone and Kahless can carry out his promise of more bloodshed…

STAR TREK DAY OF BLOOD #1

(W) Christopher Cantwell, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Malachi Ward

Day of Blood Starts Here! Immortal emperor of the Klingon Empire, Kahless II has consolidated power, raided ancient tombs and secret bunkers, taken the power of gods for himself, stolen the Bajoran Orb of Destruction, and commenced a slaughter across the stars. But this genocide of gods was just the beginning. For with the power he has stolen, Kahless is about to declare war on all those who do not follow the Red Path. To prevent genocide unlike any since the ancient days of Qo’noS, the crew of icons led by the emissary known as Benjamin Sisko (Star Trek) and the renegades who follow a desperate and violent Worf (Star Trek: Defiant) must unite for a common cause. Only they can hope to stop the Day of Blood.

STAR TREK ECHOES #3

MAY231399 – STAR TREK ECHOES #3 – CVR A BARTOK (W) Marc Guggenheim (A) Chudakov, Oleg (CA) Jake Bartok Akris-a maniacal doppelganger of Chekov from a parallel universe-has begun working with the Romulans on a superweapon with a promise to reduce the Federation and its allies to ash. And with half the bridge crew in Romulan custody, it’s up to Spock and McCoy to hold down the ship and devise a plan to get their captain and crewmates out of enemy hands! Rated T

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

