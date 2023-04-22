Top 5 Image Comics Solicitations Spoilers With Big Game, Battle Chasers, Nocterra & More!

Top 5 Image Comics Solicitations Spoilers With Big Game, Battle Chasers, Nocterra and More!

Among the Image Comics full July 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 5. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 5

BATTLE CHASERS #11

STORY & COVER B: JOE MADUREIRA

ART & COVER A: LUDO LULLABI

COVER C: STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

COVER D: JONBOY MEYERS

JULY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99 The battle continues! Garrison draws on the power of his cursed blade! Secrets are revealed.

BIG GAME #1 (OF 5)

STORY: MARK MILLAR

ART & COVER A: PEPE LARRAZ (CENSORED)

COVER B: PEPE LARRAZ B&W VARIANT (CENSORED)

COVER C: THE FORBIDDEN COVER by ARTIST UNDISCLOSED

COVER D: FRANK QUITELY

COVER E: TBA

COVER F: TBA

COVER G: BLANK SKETCH VARIANT

JULY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE The comics event of the summer is here! Okay, this is so top secret we can’t even show you the main cover because it spoils something MASSIVE. Just trust us when we say that this is going to be the comic book event of 2023—and it’s NOT what you’re expecting. Does the crossover really go that wide? Yes, it does. BIG GAME pulls together KICK-ASS, KINGSMAN, NEMESIS, THE MAGIC ORDER, and ALL the Millarworld franchises in one special event. This must be ordered like CRAZY!

NOCTERRA #16

STORY: SCOTT SNYDER

ART & COVER A: TONY S. DANIEL & MARCELO MAIOLO

COVER B: YANICK PAQUETTE & DAVE McCAIG

JULY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC “NO BRAKES,” Part Five Thirteen years ago, the sun set and never returned. Now, with the forces of darkness staring them down, it’s up to Val, Em, and the Ferrymen to save humankind from total blackout. NOCTERRA’s latest arc comes to its stunning conclusion in a no-holds-barred showdown!

SAVAGE DRAGON #268

STORY, ART & COVERS: ERIK LARSEN

COVER A: STANDARD IMAGE TRADE DRESS

COVER B: RETRO ’70s TRADE DRESS

JULY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC “THE NEW KID IN TOWN” Malcolm Dragon is settling in to his new home on the West Coast – and his new job – containing and controlling the all-out mayhem in the region! It’s the start of a bold new direction as Malcolm Dragon assembles his team and faces a threat of unparalleled proportions! Strap in, for the ride of a lifetime!

THE SCORCHED #20

STORY: SEAN LEWIS

ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A: J.H. WILLIAMS III

COVER B: VON RANDAL

COVER C: J.H. WILLIAMS III VIRGIN VARIANT

JULY 26 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

The world is in chaos as the Horsemen continue their plans for Armageddon. Are the Scorched strong enough to stand in their way?

