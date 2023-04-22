Top 5 Image Comics Solicitations Spoilers With Big Game, Battle Chasers, Nocterra & More!

Among the Image Comics full July 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 5. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 5

Battle Chasers #11 A

BATTLE CHASERS #11
STORY & COVER B: JOE MADUREIRA
ART & COVER A: LUDO LULLABI
COVER C: STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
COVER D: JONBOY MEYERS
JULY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The battle continues! Garrison draws on the power of his cursed blade! Secrets are revealed.

Big Game #1 A censored

BIG GAME #1 (OF 5)
STORY: MARK MILLAR
ART & COVER A: PEPE LARRAZ (CENSORED)
COVER B: PEPE LARRAZ B&W VARIANT (CENSORED)
COVER C: THE FORBIDDEN COVER by ARTIST UNDISCLOSED
COVER D: FRANK QUITELY
COVER E: TBA
COVER F: TBA
COVER G: BLANK SKETCH VARIANT
JULY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

Big Game #1 C top secret

MINISERIES PREMIERE

The comics event of the summer is here!

Okay, this is so top secret we can’t even show you the main cover because it spoils something MASSIVE. Just trust us when we say that this is going to be the comic book event of 2023—and it’s NOT what you’re expecting.

Does the crossover really go that wide? Yes, it does. BIG GAME pulls together KICK-ASS, KINGSMAN, NEMESIS, THE MAGIC ORDER, and ALL the Millarworld franchises in one special event. This must be ordered like CRAZY!

Nocterra #16 A

NOCTERRA #16
STORY: SCOTT SNYDER
ART & COVER A: TONY S. DANIEL & MARCELO MAIOLO
COVER B: YANICK PAQUETTE & DAVE McCAIG
JULY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Nocterra #16 B

END OF STORY ARC

“NO BRAKES,” Part Five

Thirteen years ago, the sun set and never returned. Now, with the forces of darkness staring them down, it’s up to Val, Em, and the Ferrymen to save humankind from total blackout. NOCTERRA’s latest arc comes to its stunning conclusion in a no-holds-barred showdown!

Savage Dragon #268 A

SAVAGE DRAGON #268
STORY, ART & COVERS: ERIK LARSEN
COVER A: STANDARD IMAGE TRADE DRESS
COVER B: RETRO ’70s TRADE DRESS
JULY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Savage Dragon #268 B

NEW STORY ARC

“THE NEW KID IN TOWN”

Malcolm Dragon is settling in to his new home on the West Coast – and his new job – containing and controlling the all-out mayhem in the region! It’s the start of a bold new direction as Malcolm Dragon assembles his team and faces a threat of unparalleled proportions! Strap in, for the ride of a lifetime!

Spawn The Scorched #20 A

THE SCORCHED #20
STORY: SEAN LEWIS
ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA
COVER A: J.H. WILLIAMS III
COVER B: VON RANDAL
COVER C: J.H. WILLIAMS III VIRGIN VARIANT
JULY 26 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

Spawn The Scorched #20 B

The world is in chaos as the Horsemen continue their plans for Armageddon. Are the Scorched strong enough to stand in their way?

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from Image Comics’ June 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?

