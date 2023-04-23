DC Comics & Nightwing #103 Spoilers: Nightwing Gets Super-Powers Just In Time For New Titans Series For Dawn Of DC, But Is There An Underworld Unleashed Catch?!

DC Comics and Nightwing #103 Spoilers follows.

Nightwing Gets Super-Powers Just In Time For New Titans Series For Dawn Of DC, But Is There An Underworld Unleashed Catch?!

What To Expect.

Nightwing #103 spoilers 0-1 Bruno Redondo with Titans

Who is the Grinning Man, who’s always grinning no matter what he’s doing, even when he’s murdering people, and what kind of deal did he make with Neron? Nightwing and the Titans better figure that out soon before they lose one of their team members…

Then, in the backup, Nightwing continues his lessons mentoring Jon Kent, a.k.a. Superman, and this time it’s about using your detective skills instead of your fists.

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Nightwing #103 Spoilers.

Nightwing finishes up with friends and allies in the Titans and is met later on his own by Neron.

Neron is effectively a bargaining devil.

He grants desires, but there is usually a catch or condition.

Well, Nightwing is given super-powers to end the issue by Neron with this “Superwing” teased to be tempted by this devil next issue.

You may recall 1995’s event Underworld Unleashed.

Underworld Unleased tpb Nero DC Comics

It saw Neron offering to grant the wishes of super-heroes and super-villains in exchange for their souls, but he is defeated in a cool way involving an unexpected super-hero.

Underworld Unleased tpb Nero DC Comics back cover explainer premise

The next issue of Nightwing #104 hits stands in May 16, 2023.

Nightwing #104 A Titans

Nightwing and the Titans realize the only way to save Olivia is to…go to hell! Seeing how ineffective his punching was when he last confronted Neron’s demons, Nightwing is temporarily powered up by magic in order to make it through the depths of hell alive…literally.

Then, in the backup: Nightwing and Jon Kent find an important clue as to who’s behind the circus murders, and that person may be connected to Dick Grayson…

The issue has a few variant covers as well.

In addition, the new Dawn of DC Titans series debuts on the same day on May 16, 2023.

TITANS #1
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art and cover by NICOLA SCOTT
Variant cover by JIM LEE
Variant cover by JEN BARTEL
1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA
1:50 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO
Blank variant cover
1:100 foil variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/16/23

The Dark Crisis is over, and the Justice League is no more. Now, a new team must rise and protect the Earth Titans, go!
The Teen Titans are ready to grow up. Each member joined as a much younger hero, certain that one day they’d be invited to join the Justice League. But the time has come for them not to join the League…but to replace it! Are the no-longer-teen heroes ready for the big leagues? Danger lurks around every corner as heroes and villains alike challenge the new team before they’ve even begun. Will the DCU ever be the same? Find out in this landmark first issue brought you by the all-star creative team of Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased) and Nicola Scott (Wonder Woman Historia, Earth 2)!

The issue also a few variant covers.

This is in addition to a SECOND Titans series for Dawn of DC set to debut in August 2023.

 

 

