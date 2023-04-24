Dancing With The Stars Veteran Judge Len Goodman Passes Away At 78! RIP.

ABC reports.

Goodman was a mainstay for nearly 30 seasons of the hit show.

Len Goodman, the long-serving head judge of “Dancing with the Stars,” has died at 78, his manager told ABC News.

“Len died on Saturday evening surrounded by his family in a hospice in Kent. He has bone cancer. He kept his sense of humour throughout his illness and was a ‘true gentleman,'” his manager said in a statement Monday.

Goodman, who was also a judge on the British reality competition “Strictly Come Dancing,” stepped down as head judge on “Dancing with the Stars” in November 2022 after 31 seasons.

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show,” he said at the time.

He added, “But I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me.”