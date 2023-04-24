STARDOM’s All Star Grand Queendom 2023 Spoilers Saw Mercedes Mone FKA Sasha Banks Make First IWGP Women’s Championship Title Defense Against Mayu Iwatani! Did Mone Leave With The Belt?

Iwatani blocks CEO’s takeover, stands as IWGP Women’s Champion Iwatani third holder of IWGP title

Mayu Iwatani is the new IWGP Women’s Champion, gelling Mercedes Moné to lift the title at STARDOM’s All Star Grand Queendom event on April 23. After press conferences that turned physical in recent weeks, the most recent exchange leaving Moné with a swollen eyebrow heading into the bout, Mayu set a fast pace early, taking the champion to the mat and then soaring with a tope suicida. A Meteroa from the arpon to the floor however would see Moné gain control of the match, as the Yokohama crowd chanted for the ‘CEO’.

An unforced error from the champion saw a top rope splash only find empty canvas; Iwatani would fire through the pain of more crushing knees to the mid section to land the Dodonpa for two, and showed dogged determination in working for a Dragon Suplex, following up with a frog splash for along two. In return, Moné was dogged in trying time and again for the Moné Maker, eventually landing the move, but only finding two as Iwatani found the ropes. A ragged challenger would land a Tombstone to the champion, and hard shots to the head would lead to a stunning Moonsault for another nearfall. A Two Step Dragon Suplex followed, and Iwatani unseated Moné to capture the IWGP gold.

Post match, Iwatani would call the fallen Moné back to the ring, the two women embracing as Mercedes had to admit defeat and respect for the new champion. As Iwatani stated that Mercedes had shown love to the championship and Japan, so too would the Icon moving forward, and with a sign for ‘one more time’ it seemed as if Moné’s time around NJPW, STARDOM and the IWGP title scene is not done yet.

However, NJPW has reported that Mercedes Mone is not done with them.

Mercedes Moné in action in Long Beach May 21! The CEO hits Resurgence

At STARDOM’s All Star Grand Queendom 2023 on April 23, Mercedes Moné lost the IWGP Women’s Championship, the new title taken away from her by Icon of STARDOM Mayu Iwatani. Yet post match, the CEO of professional wrestling made it very clear that her time around STARDOM and NJPW was not done, and she doubled down on that point in backstage comments. ‘I’m still on my world domination tour,’ Moné stated, ‘and my next stop is May 21 at Resurgence.’ Declaring that she intended to make a trip to her ‘cousin’s house in Long Beach’, Mercedes Moné announced her return to California, where she will be in action! Just who will Moné face at Resurgence? Find out live in person with tickets on sale now! RESURGENCE: Walter Pyramid, Long Beach CA TICKETS

It has been widely reported that Mone has agreed to a contract extension with Bushiroad, with the length, monies and terms unknown, but that she intends use Japan as a home base and perform for NJPW and Stardom there and abroad.