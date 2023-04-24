WWE Draft 2023 Begins This Friday On WWE Smackdown 4/28/23 & Concludes On WWE Raw 5/1/23!

WWE Draft 2023 Begins This Friday On WWE Smackdown 4/28/23 and Concludes On WWE Raw 5/1/23!

WWE reports.

The WWE Draft begins… Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX and continues on the following Monday’s Raw on USA

Get ready for things to shake up again as the WWE Draft returns!

Night one begins… Friday on SmackDown, followed by night two on the following Monday’s Raw on USA.

The WWE Draft always brings the surprises, with names like Triple H, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Batista, Becky Lynch and more making shocking moves during past events.

Don’t miss the two-night extravaganza, beginning… Friday on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

After the WWE Draft 2023, WWE Smackdown will have its top male title be the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship while WWE Raw will have a returning, but new look, WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Here we go.

