DC Comics September 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Via Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #6 Spoilers!

What Is Blue Beetle: Scarab War For Dawn Of DC?

What To Expect.

BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #6
Written by JOSH TRUJILLO
Art and cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ
Variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO
1:25 variant cover by JORGE CORONA
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

It’s all come to this as Jaime faces down the encroaching alien armada! But is he really ready for what comes next? And what does this mean for the future of Blue Beetle?

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #6 Spoilers.

DC Comics September 2023 Solicitations Spoilers and Blue Beetle: Scarab War.

