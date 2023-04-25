DC Comics September 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Via Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #6 Spoilers!

What Is Blue Beetle: Scarab War For Dawn Of DC?

BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #6

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

1:25 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

It’s all come to this as Jaime faces down the encroaching alien armada! But is he really ready for what comes next? And what does this mean for the future of Blue Beetle?